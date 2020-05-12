Scrubs star Sarah Chalke, otherwise known as Elliot Reid, has teased a virtual cast reunion to take place next month.

Speaking to NME, Chalke said the cast were supposed to reunite in the flesh at the ATX TV Festival in Austin, Texas, but obviously that’s been switched up because of the pandemic. Instead, the cast will reunite virtually. The festival itself will also go online.

“This year we’re going to do a Zoom or whatever platform of a reunion. So I’m really looking forward to that,” she said.

Chalke said the reunion will take place around the original dates for the festival, so June 5 to 7. “We haven’t really hammered any of the details, but we’re probably going to be a panel chat, just everybody saying ‘hi’, and I’m sure most of the cast will be able to make it and [creator] Bill [Lawrence]. It will be fun!”

Chalke also remembered Scrubs star Sam Lloyd, who died this month, as “the nicest man, and so talented and so funny.”

Lloyd played lawyer Ted Buckland in the series, appearing in more than 95 episodes of Scrubs. He reprised the role in Cougar Town, which was also created by Lawrence.

READ MORE Beloved 'Scrubs' Actor Sam Lloyd Has Passed Away At The Age Of 56

In case you missed it: Zach Braff and Donald Faison finally launched their Scrubs rewatch podcast earlier this year, taking fans back through every single episode of the beloved series.

Chalke appeared on the podcast last month (episode 104) to chat about her early experience with the show and watching her baby sister grow up to be a real doctor.

.@sarahchalke , my favorite second-Becky is on the podcast today. pic.twitter.com/CbIyqOfVag — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) April 16, 2020

You can watch all nine seasons of Scrubs on Stan.

Never forget.