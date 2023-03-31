It’s a good day to be alive, my friends. It’s almost the weekend, the sun is shining and Netflix is adapting Scott Pilgrim into an anime series featuring the entire original cast. The ENTIRE original cast. I’m gonna explode.

In case you were popular in high school and missed what all the hype is about, let me catch you up.

Scott Pilgrim Vs The World was a film released in 2010 by Edgar Wright, based on the graphic novel series Scott Pilgrim by Bryan Lee O’Malley.

It followed the story of a 22-year-old bassist named Scott Pilgrim, played by the effortlessly awkward, who becomes infatuated with a colourful-haired woman named Ramona Flowers (). But if Scott wants to date Ramona, he has to defeat her seven evil exes in battle.

And let me tell ya, that is no easy feat.

Ramona has dated some dangerous hotties; Matthew Patel (Satya Bhabha), Lucas Lee (Chris Evans), Todd Ingram (Brandon Routh), Roxie Richter (Mae Whitman), Kyle (Keita Saitou) and Ken Katayanagi (Shôta Saitô) and Gideon Graves (Jason Schwartzman).

This is not a drill! This is happening! After much musing over the years about there being potential for an anime adaptation of ‘Scott Pilgrim’, I’m thrilled to say one is IMMINENT, with the whole cast back together and… you are going to lose your minds. pic.twitter.com/LyB7EIlcUD — edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 30, 2023

The film is set in an underground indie rock scene and looks like a live action comic book come to life, with all sorts of animation and effects to make the punchy nature of the graphic novel. So it’s like a romance meets comedy meets action kind of vibe.

Pretty cool, no?

It might be the best thing I’ve ever worked on and I’m excited to share it with everyone soon ❤️ — Bryan Lee O’Malley (@bryanleeomalley) March 30, 2023

But if you already thought the stars of the film and the list of Ramona’s exes had a pretty impressive cast, that’s not even the half of it.

Aubrey Plaza, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Keiran Culkin, Ellen Wong and more are lending their voices to the series, which is just fkn wild in the best way possible.

We don’t know much more about the project but you can bloody bet that I’ll be watching as soon as it hits Netflix.

Until then, I’ll be listening to the 2010 movie soundtrack on repeat.