Aussie presenter, comedian and filmmaker Dan Ilic has created an ad making fun of Scott Morrison and his rather interesting run as PM, using the loveable format we all know from Harvey Norman.

Initially, Ilic shared the video on Twitter with the caption “WHO MADE THISS?!!!”, only to later reveal that it was his very own brilliant creation. The whole thing is an absolute cracker of a vid, and was made for Ilic’s podcast ‘A Rational Fear’.

“It’s the largest recession in history and the PM’s gone Parlia-MENTAL!” yells the ad.

“Coronavirus stimulus is set to be SLASHED! Jobkeeper, was $1500 a fortnight, now $1200 a fortnight. Jobseeker, was $550 a fortnight, now just $250 a fortnight.”

“Economic stimulus reduced by 30, 40 and 50 percent off!!”

“During the biggest ever climate emergency,” says the ad, “the PM is giving billions to the fossil fuel industry for gas plants, pipelines and FRACKING!”

“Instead of ending emissions, he’s making more of them! Every day is ‘opposite day’.”

Here’s the Scott Morrison ad below:

Big thanks to @i_before_e, Jacob Round and Rupert Degas for helping put it together. ???? — Dan Ilic ???????? (@danilic) September 25, 2020

Just today, economists have gone collectively nutty over Treasurer Josh Frydenberg‘s new proposed budget strategy, which will relax responsible lending laws to make it easier for Aussies to get a home loan.

Ilic himself even admitted that after this morning, there is a lot he could add about Scott Morrison in his comedic video.

Ugh I forgot that — rushed this one out for the pod there's lots i'd change this morning. — Dan Ilic ???????? (@danilic) September 25, 2020

In an exclusive with News.com.au, Chief economist for the Blueprint Institute, Dr. Steven Hamilton, broke down just why people are simply not impressed with the proposed budget plan.

“The threshold they have used is far too high. It’s still an economy in a severe recession that requires significant stimulus. To give up on the fiscal task so early in the game would be a big mistake,’’ he said.

“There are currently 920,000 unemployed people. The current unemployment rate is 6.8 per cent. So the best-case scenario is they will start cutting the budget when 800,000 of those people are still out of work. That is nowhere near ‘mission accomplished’.

“They would risk something like a double-dip recession if you pull out stimulus too quickly. That’s the big risk.”

Frydenberg’s new scheme is so poor, that it is being universally slammed across the board, with leading consumer groups already voicing their dissatisfaction with the move.