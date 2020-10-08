Emmy Award winner Dan Levy has jumped onto Twitter to call out Comedy Central India for censoring a kiss between two men on Schitt’s Creek.

Levy became privy to this information when Comedy Central India tweeted a scene from Schitt’s Creek with the caption “Do you smell drama?” to celebrate the show airing on Thursdays. However, the scene attached, which shows a game of spin-the-bottle, and a kiss between characters Ted and David, has been edited.

Although the scene includes a kiss between two women, it was only the kiss between two men that was removed for audiences, and Dan Levy was not having a single bit of it.

“You showed the kiss between two women, you showed the kiss between a woman and a man, then removed the kiss between two men?” he wrote on Twitter.

“This is a show about the power of inclusivity. The censorship of gay intimacy is making a harmful statement against that message. #loveislove.”

You can peep the full scene, with it’s pretty cooked edit, below.

After tweeting this, some fans were confused when they went to check their Comedy Central and saw that the scene was still there. Dan Levy then clarified that the editing had occurred on Comedy Central India.

“I thought I made this pretty clear,” he tweeted.

“For those who are confused, this is about a channel in India. Comedy Central in America is not censoring the show. They have been lovely and respectful. Thank you for your time.”

The upside-down smiley face is truly the icing on the cake here.

