Ah, Schapelle Corby. Once an intriguing human, always an intriguing human.

Radio presenter Jules Lund has shared his bizarre encounter with the Aussie icon when he bumped into her in Byron Bay a few years back.

Speaking on radio show 3pm Pick-Up, Jules says he spotted Schapelle and her friends drinking champagne at a park and decided to go ask for a selfie (I mean, you would).

As he approached the group, he claims one of Schapelle’s pals told him he couldn’t get a pic with hre ‘cos he looked like a stoner.

“After two weeks in Byron Bay, maybe I wasn’t looking my best, and I saw Schapelle from a distance sitting on this park bench in the sun, having a nice champagne,” he began.

“And I rock on over and I say, ‘G’day, I’m Jules!’ And they say, ‘Hello, Jules.’ And I say, ‘Can I get a… selfie?’ She [Schapelle] goes, ‘Er…'”

The friend explained that Schapelle often gets asked for selfies, but she doesn’t want to be pictured with anyone who looks like they might dabble in drugs.

“And then her friend goes, ‘Er, do you… do you smoke weed?’ And I said, ‘No.’ And she [the friend] goes, ‘It’s just a lot of the people that ask for photos, y’know, they smoke weed and it’s, like, really bad [for Schapelle] being in a photo with them, obviously.'”

He added, “I’m in green cargo shorts, a black T-shirt and some dad sandals, and I said, ‘Yeah… it’s going to be hard to convince you otherwise. Have a lovely night’.”

Damn, maybe next time.