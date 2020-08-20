It would seem that Schapelle Corby’s much-hyped foray into the reality TV world is already over, with reports emerging today that the former Bali prisoner’s time on the bafflingly odd SAS Australia series has already come to an abrupt end.

Earlier this week we learned that Corby had been cast on the upcoming new Channel 7 series, which aims to make a TV spectacle out of an Australian military unit for some reason. However reports emerging today confirm that Corby’s tenure on the show has ended just as quickly as it began.

According to the Herald Sun, Corby has already left the series after finding the physical nature of the show too much to keep up with.

Citing a “production source,” the Herald reports that Corby “couldn’t keep up with the fitness” and exited the show in its very early stages.

The report also states that the Roxy Jacenko, who is extremely famous in inner Sydney and literally nowhere else, also exited the show very early after apparently finding the lack of modern amenities afforded to cast members less than desirable.

Read into all of that what you will.

Production on the series is pushing ahead without the pair, with the remaining cast sporting the likes of Nick “Honey Badger” Cummins, James Magnussen, Ali Oetjen, Candice Warner, comedian Merrick Watts, and Shane Warne’s son Jackson, among others.

The goal of the show, so the story goes, is to have competitors ultimately pass the actual selection requirements and tests set out by the very real SAS.

Will that make for good TV? Or is it just glorifying a particularly insidious part of the military complex. Hard to say at this point.