Thanks for signing up!

SAS Australia contestant Firass Dirani has taken his fiery feud with co-star Shannan Ponton from the show to Instagram to the media.

ICYMI: Following an on-set row, the former Biggest Loser coach ripped into Firass on social media.

Shannan reshared an article about his on-screen biff with the actor and captioned it, “Poor little fella still can’t keep his mouth shut.”

Firass then commented, “I think that hypethermia is still in full effect. Go to the doctor before I whip you in another beasting. Remember when they us up… and I whipped you in every exercise? Legacy gone! GAWN! GAWWWWWWWNN. MUHAHAHAHAHAHA.”

Now, Firass has fired back at his SAS Australia co-star in an interview with Daily Mail Australia, calling him a “redneck.”

“I find it strange where this vile aggressive labelling behaviour is coming from? I suspect there’s more prejudice against me than I imagined,” Firass said.

“Feels like a redneck to me. Him and his followers. That’s called a line in the sand.”

This was obvs in reference to the big Insta barney that went down yesterday.

The Underbelly actor also took aim at Shannan’s tatts. “What’s with his Maori tattoos?” he said.

“You’re embarrassing a whole culture. You are not worthy of such ancestral powerful artwork. You don’t even fall on the coattails of such warriors. You culture vulture.”

Firass said he put the PT’s “legacy to shame” on SAS Australia, which is why he’s so salty.

“I outworked him, outperformed him. He knows it, I know it…” Firass added. “I just hope he doesn’t get hypothermia again reading this. If he does, call a doctor.”

And Firass isn’t the only one with shit to say in the media as Shannan told News.com.au that he reckons Firass is “a sociopath in his behaviour.”

“Time and time again, we said, ‘Listen mate, you’ve got to stop this behaviour.’ And he said, ‘What behaviour?'”

Who’d have thought SAS Australia would generate more drama than The Bachelorette this year?