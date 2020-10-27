Last week, Sydney’s PR queen Roxy Jacenko claimed that she’d been fired by her former client Candice Warner after their lil scuffle on SAS Australia.

During an interview with KISS FM, Jacenko told Kyle and Jackie O that the reality TV bust-up has sadly led to the end of their professional relationship.

“Is she really my friend anymore? No,” she said. “You know why I never hit back? Because it’d be like being in a ring with Jackie.”

READ MORE SAS Australia Quitter Roxy Jacenko Says She Was Sacked By Candice Warner After *That* Fight

“You’re my mate, and I’m not going to smack you in the face for other people’s entertainment,” she added.

When asked if they’ve resolved things since the fight, she said: “No, she sacked me instead.”

“People will always let you down. I believe after what I did for Candice that it was a real smack in the face, pardon the pun.”

And just like that, we have our first Voluntary Withdrawal #SASAustralia pic.twitter.com/FYrtjhfGCI — SAS Australia on 7 (@SASAust7) October 19, 2020

Now, Candice has shared her side of the story live on-air while appearing on Nova 96.9’s Fitzy & Wippa.

“Let’s just say we know what we were getting ourselves into and there was an opportunity before the fight to pull out,” she said, revealing the behind-the-scenes tea about the SAS Australia fight.

“At that moment if we wanted to we could say no we don’t want to do this but we both chose to glove up, put the helmet on.”

Fitzy then pointed out, “She said I walked away because I didn’t want to be involved for entertainment and be hit in the face.”

READ MORE Roxy Jacenko Reveals Hospitalisation Pics After Fans Attack Her For Quitting SAS Australia

Candice responded, “She tried to but she couldn’t land a punch. That’s the honest truth.”

“Is that what it was?” Fitzy replied. “Absolutely, ask anyone!” Roxy insisted, adding: “It wasn’t about, we were all friends. It wasn’t just Roxy and I, I did what I was instructed to do.”

She also claimed that she did apologise to the PR queen, but said apology never made it to air on SAS Australia.

“I was shocked by her comments and I’m really sorry that she feels that way,” she said.

She went on to say that she’s still under contract with Roxy through to the end of November.

“ Contractually I’m still with Roxy to the end of November so for someone who really doesn’t like me I don’t know how she’s going to do that,” she said.

Then when asked if they’re still in contact, she said: “Apparently not.”

Big yikes all ’round, mates.

SAS Australia continues tonight at 7:30 on Seven.