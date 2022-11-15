CONTENT WARNING: This article contains references to alcohol misuse.

Byron Baes star Sarah St James has spoken out about the show in a new interview and discussed struggling with her mental health while filming.

St James — who’s also known as Sarah Tangye — spoke to the Gold Coast Bulletin about her time on Byron Baes. She’s from the aforementioned Gold Coast and moved to Byron on the show to pursue her music career.

In the interview, she described filming the show as a “mindfuck” and “absolute torture”. St James also said her mental health suffered while filming and she “was drinking far too much”.

“I like being able to deal with things head on, and not being able to and losing that control was a catalyst for a lot of my anxiety,” she said.

She explained they were filming for around 12 weeks and “80 per cent of that time I was drinking too much”.

“It only got towards the end when I was like ‘Okay, maybe I should stop’.”

At one point, St James claimed she and co-star Alex Reid were sat out the front during a shoot for two hours and “couldn’t leave”.

She’d brought a bottle of gin in her bag and was drinking it — until the bottle was ultimately confiscated.

As well as discussing her mental health, St James also shared some of the reasons she disliked being in Byron Bay.

Turns out, if there is a second season of Byron Baes, she wouldn’t be interested in going back to the town or the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝘀𝘁. 𝗝𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘀 // Sarah (@st.james.music)

“People from Byron [pretend] that they’re all welcoming and spiritual and that it’s this beautiful, easy breezy town but then in the same breath will be insanely judgemental,” she said.

“Some of the most judgemental people that I have ever met.”

She confirmed she didn’t have “beef” with her cast mates but said she was “happy” in the Gold Coast.

Another point for the GC I guess!

At the moment, it’s pretty unclear whether Byron Baes will cop another season.

Netflix hasn’t renewed the series yet, but it also hasn’t be cancelled either. Only time — or maybe tarot cards — will tell.

If you need mental health support, or support involving substance misuse and addiction, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or chat online.

You can also reach the Alcohol Drug Information Service at 1800 250 015 or chat online.

You can find helplines and resources at DrinkWise.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.