If there’s one thing we can count on, it’s influencers causing a good ol’ controversy. Whether it be expecting freebies from small businesses during a pandemic or sharing shitty health advice, the point is, it’s always something. In the firing line today is Sammy Robinson, whose clothing label has asked fans to volunteer (read: work for free) at its warehouse sale.

The influencer, who rose to fame in the peak YouTube beauty vlogger era, founded One Mile The Label in 2019.

Since its launch, there’s been a running commentary over the brand charging a pretty penny for individual items (we’re talking $80 for a basic top). However, nothing has been as loud as Sammy’s fans slamming the label for “having the audacity” to request free labour.

Shit first hit the fan when One Mile’s shared a call-out to their Instagram Story call-out on April 16.

It read: “We are on the hunt for volunteers to help us out at our upcoming Melbourne warehouse sale.”

Instagram gossip page Influencer Updates AU (@influencer.updates.au) shared the Insta Story to their grid, under which followers not only raged over the “deceptive” request, but (rightly) took the piss out of it too.

“This is really out of touch with the current cost of living crisis,” one user expressed. “She should be ashamed and embarrassed.”

A second netizen labelled the call-out “a joke”.

“For free!? That’s low.”

And so it went on.

“Volunteers? In this day and age brooo.”

“Sure give me $500 worth of clothes [and] you got yourself a deal.”

“LOL. You can’t flaunt your expensive lifestyle whilst also asking your volunteers to work for free. Read the room.”

ICYMI: Sammy is over in California at the moment, presumably on her way to the world’s most Instagrammable cesspit, Coachella.

Lifestyles of the rich and the famous, amirite?

PEDESTRIAN.TV has reached out to Sammy for comment.