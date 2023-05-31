And Just Like That, Kim Cattrall Is Finally Returning As Samantha Jones… But There’s A Catch

After vowing to never show her fabulous face on the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That, Variety has confirmed that Kim Cattrall will reprise her role as Samantha Jones in Season Two…

… but there’s a catch. There’s always a catch.

Insiders told the publication that Cattrall filmed just one scene for the upcoming season.

Apparently she filmed her dialogue on March 22 in New York City, “without seeing or speaking with the stars of the series”, including her rivals Sarah Jessica Parker or series creator Michael Patrick King.

Cattrall’s dearly missed character Samantha will have a phone convo with Carrie from her new home in London.

As you’ll remember from And Just Like That Season One, Carrie and Samantha are now estranged due to a work disagreement, but as seen in the season finale, they’re working on mending their relationship.

Variety added that Cattrall’s appearance will not be an ongoing thing but hey, at least it’s hope!

Another exciting piece of the puzzle is the fact that beloved Sex and the City costume designer Patricia Field — who has not been working on And Just Like That, hence some of the questionable fits — returned to dress Samantha for her scene.

Again, it’s not quite the same as Samantha returning to the fabulous four full-time, but we’ll take what we can get!

And Just Like That Season Two is coming to BINGE and Foxtel on June 22. Peep the trailer below: