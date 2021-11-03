And just like that, we finally know how the hell Sex and the City will proceed without PR maven and sex positive queen, Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall).

It was recently revealed that Samantha was not being killed off in the reboot, titled And Just Like That, and that “the door is open” for the character to return in season 2, according to a production source who spoke to the Daily Mail.

Now, another source has told DailyMail.com that in the reboot, they’ll explain that Carrie had a falling out with Samantha, to reflect the real life beef between Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker.

“We’ll announce eventually that the show will have a second season,” the insider said. “This isn’t a one off, this will be a series. It will be quite a while between the first and second series as Sarah Jessica Parker has a busy schedule and we have a lot of work to do to get Kim Cattrall back.”

Apparently the writers have intentionally left the plot open for Cattrall’s return as they’re hoping she’ll have a change of heart before season 2 begins filming.

“We all miss Kim and we hope she comes back for the second season – the door will never close on her, she is an important part of the franchise,” they added.

The insider revealed that Samantha’s “absence” is explained “very quickly” into the series.

“Viewers will learn that Samantha and Carrie have fallen out over Carrie firing Samantha as her publicist and that they no longer talk. This effectively ends their personal relationship,” they said.

“You’ll see as the series progresses over the 10 episodes that Carrie misses her friend and wants to repair the relationship.

“In the words of Oscar Wilde, life imitates art.”

Kim Cattrall has remained rather quiet about the Sex and the City revival, so we don’t know exactly why she’s not returning, although she’s been very vocal in the past about the fact that she and Sarah Jessica Parker were “never friends,” so I’m assuming that might have something to do with it.

And Just Like That is set to hit Foxtel and BINGE early next year. Head here for everything we know about the show so far.