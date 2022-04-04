Just when life couldn’t get stranger, Sam Frost has gone Instagram official with Survivor: Blood vs Water fave Jordie Hansen.

In a series of Instagram Stories posted over the weekend, Sam and Jordie shared videos taken during their road trip from Sydney to NSW’s south coast.

“Little team of escapees down the coast,” Jordie captioned one video of Sam smiling in the car.

Another Story showed the two sharing a cheese platter and wine. Sam also posted a bunch of pics of Jordie cuddling her dogs.

Sam said in an interview last week that she’s dating a younger guy.

“He’s friends with my brother,” she told Fitzy and Wippa on Tuesday.

“I called my brother up and I said, ‘So, is he single or what?’ He’s like, ‘Oh, don’t be weird… that’s so embarrassing’,” she said.

She confirmed her new man is “younger … I’m a little cougar, you know”. FYI, Jordie is 25 years old and Sam Frost is 32 years old.

But that’s not what’s bizarre about this relationship. What’s blowing fans’ minds is that Sam’s brother Alex Frost appeared on the same season of Survivor as Jordie but in a team with Sam Frost’s ex Jay Bruno.

The rumour that the already bizarre story of Sam Frost's brother and eventual ex boyfriend randomly going on #SurvivorAU together has now seemingly led to Sam Frost dating Jordie has, in every way, broken my brain. — Shannon Guss (Gaitz) (@ShannonGaitz) April 1, 2022

The two came on as brother-in-laws since Alex had to choose a family member — but Jay and Sam have broken up, and Sam is now dating Alex’s Survivor friend Jordie instead.

Oh and also, Jordie is the guy whose brother was blindsided by his ally on the show. Once that happened, Jordie went full chaos and was branded “The Joker” because he kept quoting him. I wish I was kidding.

The universe can be so weird sometimes.