Some of your favourite stars got together on Monday for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards. And it was a total fkn blast.

From the wholesome celebrations of diversity on-screen to the hilariously chaotic and on-brand acceptance speeches, it was everything. Here were the best moments from the SAG Awards 2022.

The Squid Game cast ate TF up and left us inking tears

First let’s get the best news out of the way. Squid Game stars Jung Ho-Yeon and Lee Jung-Jae won Outstanding Performance by a Male/Female Actor in a Drama Series for their roles as Sae-byeok and Gi-hun.

Jung Ho-Yeon receives her first-ever Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in #SquidGame #sagawards pic.twitter.com/PJAHCavDni — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 28, 2022

His reaction says it all ♥️ Lee Jung-Jae takes home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/efqompdngz — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 28, 2022

Both were cheered on by their Squid Game co-stars present at the award show. That included Park Hae-soo (Sang-woo), Kim Joo-ryeong (Mi-nyeo) and Anupam Tripathi (Ali). Joo-ryeong was seen absolutely weeping during Ho-Yeon’s speech which left my eye sockets inking tears.

EVERYONE SHUT UP LEE JUNG JAE WON #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/91N8db8wx4 — jas ✨ (@mculokii) February 28, 2022

The show also took home the SAG Award for Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series. Shoutout to the glass bridge scene for that one.

Michael Keaton ran late to accept his award bc he was taking a piss

Michael Keaton took home the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. But he was late to accept his award because he was — I shit you not — taking a piss.

Selma Hayek was presenting the award. She awkwardly stood on stage waiting for 40 seconds before he emerged. Hope he washed his hands!

“Are you Keaton me,” she joked.

“I have stage fright. Come on, Michael. Come on, Michael.”

Keaton then rolled over the piano to climb onto the stage.

“Sorry, quick trip to the men’s room. It’s packed by the way.”

.@MichaelKeaton receives Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/oay0o96iX8 — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 28, 2022

Okay but imagine going to take a quick piss and bumping into Andrew Garfield, Lee Jung-Jae, Jason Sudekis and Will Smith at the urinals.

The cast of CODA accepted their award in sign language

In a historic win for the hard of hearing community, the cast of CODA took home the Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

It’s a gorgeous film about Ruby, a 17-year-old girl (Emilia Jones) and the only hearing member of her deaf family. She joins her school’s choir and explores her love for music.

The family all communicate in sign language in the film. Marlee Matlin plays Ruby’s mum Jackie in the flick and accepted the group’s award in American Sign Language.

“I don’t need this for sure,” she signed as she moved the mic away from her and the crowd laughed.

“This [award] validates the fact that we deaf actors can work just like anybody else. We look forward to more opportunities for deaf actors and deaf culture.”

Matlin then adorably gushed at Meryl Streep being in the audience.

“…Is Meryl Streep here? She is. Oh my God. I love you. I love you. Love you.”

We're smiling from ear to ear 🤟 CODA receives the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/bjy8LlVQiy — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 28, 2022

Will Smith wins his first SAG

Will Smith won his first SAG Award in his career. He nabbed Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his performance as Richard Williams in King Richard.

Funnily enough, he sat next to Vanessa Williams at the award ceremony.

Helen Mirren being SAG royalty

Icon Helen Mirren won this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award because she’s a living legend and queen. She then gave the best acceptance speech of the night.

Mirren attributed her achievement to her mantra: “Be on time and don’t be an ass”.

“I hate to say the word SAG at my age. It’s always S-A-G for me,” she joked.

She then paid tribute to the other actors in the crowd and the people who inspired her. Watch the full speech below.

You absolutely DO deserve this ✨ Helen Mirren receives the #sagawards Lifetime Achievement Award pic.twitter.com/SauWG5ynwh — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 28, 2022

The extremely British energy of the cast of Ted Lasso accepting their award

Ted Lasso took home Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Comedy Series at the SAG Awards. But a majority of the cast weren’t able to attend the award.

That led to a hilariously chaotic acceptance speech by Hannah Waddingham and most of the crew back home. You just know they went on the piss shortly after this video and I love them all for it.

We're so appreciative of this cast! @TedLasso takes home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/Ugil3d9VKD — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 28, 2022

Brian Cox being quintessentially Logan Roy

HBO’s Succession took home the Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series on Monday.

Brian Cox who plays Papa Logan Roy accepted the speech. He began it wearing a face mask that read “#TeamLogan” on one side and “Fuck Off” on the other. A nice cheeky callback to that whopper of a season finale.

“I don’t know if you can read this,” he said as he pointed to his face mask.

“Anyway, never mind.”

The cast of @succession takes home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series 👏 #sagawards pic.twitter.com/frW546KySF — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 28, 2022

An IRL Marcia and Logan moment

Hiam Abbass who plays Marcia Roy also corrected Cox in his speech and it felt like it was ripped from the pages of a script from the show. Cox thanked everyone on stage but forgot to mention Aussie Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen who weren’t present at the show.

“And Sarah,” she said as she touched Cox’s arm to get his attention just like Marcia would with Logan.