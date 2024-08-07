Sabrina Carpenter Slams Rumours She Asked Taylor Swift For Permission To Appear In SKIMS Campaign

Sabrina Carpenter has slammed rumours she had to “ask for permission” from Taylor Swift to do a campaign for Kim Kardashian‘s brand SKIMS.

Many fans were convinced the pint-sized pop star had stabbed Tay Tay in the back, because you know, Kim is one of Taylor’s mortal enemies at this point. And considering Sabrina is a relatively new addition to Taylor’s friend group – she opened for the Eras Tour in Australia, Latin America and Singapore – you think she’d be on her best behaviour.

It’s not like Taylor is totally over the beef with Kim either, with a song from her latest album “thanK you aIMee” heavily rumoured to be about the reality TV star. There’s even a line in there about how her saintly mother hoped for the subject’s death. Yes, it’s dramatic. But what else would you expect from a Taylor Swift song?

Anyway, Sabrina looked incredible in the SKIMS Valentine’s Day campaign and she told Rolling Stone Taylor wasn’t mad about it like we all suspected. However, this was soon twisted into fans on X (formerly Twitter) posting nonsense like “Asking for permission to do a campaign is crazy” and comments like “[Sabrina is] such a lapdog”.

The pair performed a duet during one of the Sydney Eras Tours shows. (Image: Getty)

In a profile piece for Variety, Sabrina has now dismissed these fan theories and called Taylor one of her “best friends”.

“Taylor is a rock star!” she said, adding that “the posts about me having to ‘ask for her permission’ – no. She’s one of my best, best friends, and we grab dinner or text and catch up like you would with your best friend.”

TBH, if one of my best, best friends went and shot a campaign for my sworn enemy, I’d have a lot of feelings about it. But considering Taylor’s OG bestie Selena Gomez has been snapped rocking a SKIMS Bodysuit before, maybe the singer understands that the lines between business and friendship are kinda blurred.

Even Kim Kardashian can’t tear these two apart. (Image: Getty) They’re besties, okay! (Image: Getty)

According to Sabrina, the pair’s relationship is still thriving, despite what anybody says.

“It’s so cool for me to get a perspective on this whole process from her and the community of artists that I feel I’m close to – to get advice from them on stuff that you can’t just ask the internet,” she said.

“We’re always playing each other our [music], and whenever I start to think, ‘Maybe I’ll get on Twitter and say something about this,’ I’m always like, ‘Maybe I’ll write a song instead.’”

Well there you have it! The girls aren’t fighting, there’s no new Kim and Taylor drama, and nature is healing. Thank goodness for that.

