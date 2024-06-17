Sabrina Carpenter Slams Reports That She Had Beef With Taylor Swift After Starring In A SKIMS Campaign

Pocket-sized pop star Sabrina Carpenter has slammed theories that she had beef with Taylor Swift over appearing in a campaign for Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear brand SKIMS.

Back in April, Sabrina appeared in a Valentine’s Day campaign while she was on a break from supporting Taylor on her massive Eras Tour. Because of the long-standing feud between Taylor and Kim, the Swifties instantly assumed that the campaign was a dead-set sign that something was up between Sabrina and Taylor — or that Sabrina just stabbed her colleague and gal-pal in the back.

Does this look like beef to you? (Image: John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV)

But you know what they say — to assume is to make an ass out of you and me — because Sabrina has confirmed that everything between her and Taylor is great even with the campaign.

“As much as people want to believe you’re tuned into every little thing, I’m not because I’m constantly working,” Sabrina told Rolling Stone. You know, she’s working late ‘cos she’s a singer and all.

“In that scenario, I’ve been very, very communicative with her about that situation, and I just love her so much and support her till the end,” the 25-year-old continued.

“So it was no weirdness for me, but I know people will just say things because that’s all they have time to do.”

Bless them!!! (Image: Don Arnold/TAS24/Getty Images)

Taylor and Kim’s beef piggy-backed off the drama with Kanye West which started in 2009 at the VMAs when he rushed the stage during her win. Eventually, Kanye apologised and it was fine between them for a little while until 2016, when Kanye released his track “Famous” which featured the lyrics: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that bitch famous”. In the video for the song, he also depicted a naked wax figure of Taylor.

While Taylor and her crew seemingly slammed the lyrics, Kim Kardashian claimed that Taylor knew about the lyrics all along. She eventually shared video footage of Kanye’s phone call with Taylor where he ran some of the lyrics past her. Although Taylor’s reps claimed that she never was told about the lyrics “I made that bitch famous”, the internet was already ablaze with #KimExposedTaylorParty.

Eventually, the full video was leaked online, proving that Taylor never heard the final line calling her a bitch.

In recent years, Taylor has referred to the feud between Kim and Kanye as a “career death” and that she had to reinvent herself after it all went down. But without it, we never would have got Reputation, so I guess we can thank them for that.