Did Sabrina Carpenter Call Out Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello In Her New Album? Let’s Dive In

Sabrina Carpenter‘s new album, Short ‘n’ Sweet, has been out for less than 24 hours and already fans are dissecting every tune for any easter eggs. The strongest theory coming out of the internet is that Sabrina’s songs, ‘Dumb and Poetic’ and ‘Coincidence’ is a thinly veiled attack on none other than her ex Shawn Mendes and his on-again off-again girlfriend Camila Cabello.

If you simply had no idea that Sabrina and Shawn ever dated in the first place, you’re not alone. The pair kept their short fling pretty under wraps, but lucky for us, people on the internet love to sleuth.

The dating whispers first began to circulate in February 2023, when someone sent in an anonymous tip to gossip account DeuxMoi claiming that the two were spotted on what appeared to be a date at a restaurant in Los Angeles.

The tipster described them as “verrrry comfortable” together, which is basically code for ‘they’re definitely dating’.

Fast forward to late February, and the duo was seen again strolling around LA. By March, they were spotted leaving Miley Cyrus‘ album release party together and the internet was convinced they were an item.

A source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that they were indeed “seeing each other” and trying to keep things low-key, which is what every young couple says when they’re trying to dodge the paparazzi.

Fans were obsessed, pointing out that Shawn wore Sabrina’s birthstone proudly around his neck at a Vanity Fair party.

But just when we thought we had a new pop power couple on their hands, Shawn threw a curveball during an interview with RTL Boulevard. He flatly denied dating Sabrina insisting, “We are not dating.”

Understandably, fans were confused AF, especially since Shawn has a history of denying relationships — remember when he said he wasn’t dating Camila Cabello right before they were spotted kissing? I can’t with this man.

Speaking of Camila, it was clear that Shawn and Sabrina were over when the ‘Stitches’ singer and Camila were filmed having a smooch at Coachella in April 2023.

Why do fans think that Sabrina Carpenter is shading Camila Cabello in ‘Coincidence’?

Fans think that Sabrina is shading Camila directly for taking her man so soon after the breakup.

People are pointing out these lyrics as a reference to Camila interfering in Sabrina and Shawn’s relationship:

“The second I put my head on your chest

She knew, she’s got a real sixth sense

Now her name comes up once, then it comes up twice

And without her even bein’ here, she’s back in your life

Now she’s in the same damn city on the same damn night“

Fans also looked to these lyrics as a blatant call out of Camila and Shawn being spotted kissing at Coachella.

“What a surprise, your phone just died

Your car drove itself from L.A. to her thighs

Palm Springs looks nice, but who’s by your side?“

Sabrina has kept a watchful eye on Camila and Shawn’s relationship, not so sneakily liking posts of the couple, so it’s not a stretch to think the mess of their colliding relationships would give her inspo for her album.

Camila has never addressed Sabrina and Shawn’s relationship.

Fans also think Sabrina Carpenter’s song ‘Dumb & Poetic’ is about Shawn Mendes

The song ‘Dumb & Poetic’ is about the worst guy you know — a mansplainer who is obsessed with “self-help books” and loves to “jack off to lyrics by Leonard Cohen”. Unfortunately for Shawn, the internet thinks the song is about him.

The lyrics, “I promise the mushrooms aren’t changing your life,” are speculated to be a callout to Shawn, who has been open about his use of psychedelics and learning about hollistic practices.

He told his concert-goers at a London show, “There were all these crazy articles [about] me joining a cult and me joining a wizard society.” Shawn laughed before admitting he had “tried mushrooms” to gain a new view on his life.

“I thought about some of these relationships, how some of them were the shortest I’ve ever had and they affected me the most, and I thought about the way that I respond to situations,” Sabrina told Zane Lowe. “Sometimes it is very nice, and sometimes it’s not very nice.”

She continued: “Hence songs like ‘Dumb & Poetic’, a gentle acoustic ballad that’s also a blistering takedown of a guy who masks his sleazy tendencies with therapy buzzwords and highbrow record collection.”

There are a couple people who think the song could also be about Joshua Basset who has also talked about his experiences on mushrooms. A man with a guitar who says mushrooms ‘change his life’ — ground breaking.

Whoever the song is about, I’d go into hiding for the duration of this album run if I were you.

Anywho I’m gonna go dissect the rest of the album because with a Mother like Taylor Swift, there is sure to be many more easter eggs within Short ‘n’ Sweet.

