Did Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan Split? Please Please Please Prove Us Wrong

As cuffing season for 2024 approaches its final month, it appears that one of our fave celebrity couples might’ve called it quits. Our “that me espresso” queen Sabrina Carpenter is rumoured to have split from Barry Keoghan.

Rumours of a split between the celebrity power couple first surfaced when the “Feather” songstress shared a TikTok, claiming she said “goodbye” to her actor boyfriend.

“Me saying goodbye to him bc I wasn’t his #1 streamed artist,” Carpenter wrote as she posed to “Please Please Please”, the song that features Keoghan in the music video.

Honestly… I would do the same.

As the video continues to gain more traction online, fans of the celebrity couple flooded the comments section with their concerns.

“OH BARRY WHEN I CATCH YOU,” one person wrote.

“This would be me as an artist I fear,” another fan commented.

“Did they break up or not??” questioned a third.

Unfortunately, the TikTok — which has since clocked more than 5.5 million views — has no caption, therefore there’s no context behind the singer’s decision to upload the video.

Did Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan break up?

All though some people might be gooped and gagged over the TikTok, I reckon it’s safe to assume that they — drumroll please — did not break up!

For folks who aren’t chronically online, it appears that Carpenter was just participating in a TikTok trend where videos start with “me saying goodbye to him” followed by a silly (but mostly valid) reason.

Peep the examples below!

But at the same time, I feel like if Keoghan and Carpenter did end things, she would announce it this way… BUT I’m sticking to my guns that it was all just a cheeky joke.

Thank fuck!

Image source: Getty Images / Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue