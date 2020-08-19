Well, Ryan Reynolds has sold his Aviation American Gin brand for an eye-watering USD$610 million. That’s around $840 million Aussie buckeroos. Christ.

Reynolds purchased the gin company back in 2018, and immediately used his powers as one of Hollywood’s beloved to advertise the fuck out of it. Not only is it all over his Instagram, but it’s appeared in his ongoing “feud” with Hugh Jackman and featured in Reynolds’ Netflix film 6 Underground and wife Blake Lively‘s film A Simple Favour.

Not to mention, his delightful response to the infamous Peloton ad.

Beverage company Diageo has now acquired Aviation Gin, although Reynolds will retain an ongoing ownership interest in the brand.

In a very official statement, the actor thanked Diageo for being an incredible team and for their passion.

“We’re so excited for the next chapter of Aviation Gin,” he said.

Meanwhile, if you email ryan@aviationgin.com, you get a different response. That is a very real email address by the way and probably the closest any of us will ever get to Detective Pikachu.

The email reads as follows:

“Thanks for your email. I am currently out of the office but will still be very hard at work selling Aviation Gin. For quite a long time, it seems.

“In related news, I just learned what an ‘earn out’ is… And I’d like to take this opportunity to apologise to everyone I told to go fuck themselves in the last 24 hours. My lawyers just explained how long it takes to achieve an ‘earn out’… so… turns out I’m not as George Clooney as I thought. The point is, to those listed below, I’m sorry… and I’ll indeed be needing your help in the coming months and years. Thanks in advance!”

The names listed on his apology list include his mum, Lively, Peter; Diageo CEO, The Rock, Clooney, Southern Glazer’s, Betty White, TGI Friday’s, Baxter, Calisthenics, AMC Theatres, Total Wine, The Number 8, Don Saladino, Darden, The Head of Alfredo Garcia, and [checks notes] Soothing Lavender Eye Pillows.

Not joking, people have been emailing him all day.

In conclusion: Ryan Reynolds has a lot of money, not as much as Clooney – who also sold his tequila brand Casamigos to Diageo for USD$1 billion – but enough to get him by, I reckon.