Ryan Reynolds has expressed his and wife Blake Lively’s regret over holding their 2012 wedding on a former plantation in South Carolina.

In a recent interview with business magazine Fast Company, the actor said “it’s impossible to reconcile.”

“What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy.”

Blake Lively (left) and husband Ryan Reynolds (right). (Credit: Getty)

The couple copped a fair bit of flak at the time for glamorising a place where Black slaves once suffered and died.

The actor said his and Lively’s wedding location choice was “something we’ll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for.”

Making such a mistake, he said, can “cause you to shut down or it can re-frame things and move you into action.”

The couple has attempted to rectify their grave error by donating USD$200,000 (approx. AUD$279,000) to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund (LDF) in June following a reported pair of USD$1 million (approx. AUD$$1.4 million) donations he and Lively made last year to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights.