You can’t turn around these days without a new Ryan Murphy show flying at you from somewhere, but his next project sounds intriguing – a Netflix series about notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, told from the point of view of his victims.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a ten-episode show that will focus on the “police incompetence and apathy” that allowed the killer to prey on young men and boys of colour, for more than a decade, before finally being caught.

In one infamous incident in May of 1991, neighbours called police after seeing a naked and frightened boy running from Dahmer’s apartment. Officers investigated and returned him after Dahmer told them that the youth was his adult lover and was merely “drunk”.

The upcoming Ryan Murphy show will depict at least “10 instances where Dahmer was let go after being apprehended”, and will look at his story “through the lens of white privilege, racism, and homophobia” as well as the various failings of police.

After he was finally caught, Dahmer was trialled in 1992 and handed 15 life sentences for 15 murders, with another life sentence added later.

Janet Mock of Pose will write and co-direct the show, and it’s not yet known who will play the title role, but Richard Jenkins will portray Dahmer’s father.

Production is set to kick of in January.