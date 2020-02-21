Ryan Murphy’s highly-anticipated limited series Hollywood is dropping on Netflix on May 1, so try to stay calm.

Murphy, the mastermind behind basically every show you’ve loved over the last decade (Glee, American Horror Story, The People vs OJ Simpson, just to name a few), is back at it again to give us a glimpse into the world of Hollywood’s Golden Age.

The series follows the lives of a group of aspiring actors in post-WWII Hollywood as they try to navigate their way through the industry during it’s Golden Age.

We’re yet to cop a trailer for the highly-anticipated series, but if the synopsis is anything to go by, it’s sure to be as good as Murphy’s other series’.

A new limited series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, HOLLYWOOD follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost. Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood’s Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day. Provocative and incisive, HOLLYWOOD exposes and examines decades-old power dynamics, and what the entertainment landscape might look like if they had been dismantled.

Netflix has also teased us with a first-glimpse of the concept art, depicting the show’s main characters perched upon the ‘H’ of the iconic Hollywood sign.

The seven-episode series is written and executive-produced by Murphy, Ian Brennan and Janet Mock, with Mock also serving as the show’s director.

Like many of Murphy’s works, sweet angel man Darren Criss is back again, playing aspiring actor Raymond. American Horror Story daddy Dylan McDermott is also confirmed to be on the cast list, alongside The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons and Broadway actor Joe Mantello among others.

Hollywood is Ryan Murphy’s first series under his new deal with Netflix, following in the footsteps of his wildly successful series The Politician, which streamed in September last year under his 20th Century Fox partnership.