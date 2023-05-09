MAFS’ Ryan Gallagher Has Spilled The Amount Of $ He Cops For Getting His Hog Out On OnlyFans

Reality star turned comedian turned OnlyFans creator Ryan Gallagher has revealed the absolutely eye-watering amount of money he makes per month on the adult platform. And boy, every time we cop some tea like this, I feel myself edge closer to getting my tits out online.

This morning the former Married At First Sight star had a chat with 2Day FM’s Hughsey, Ed & Erin to give the hosts the dirty deets about his new venture.

“It’s just me without my kit,” he told the hosts.

“Look at it this way, it’s a bit of Johnson. It’s no shirt, everything else.”

When Dave Hughes asked him about how much money he’s raking in from whipping out his schlong, he played it coy.

“I’m making very good money,” he said, forcing Hughesy to press for a more specific figure.

“It’s between one dollar and 50 grand a month,” the former I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Outta Here star replied.

Oooft. Pop off, king, if ya know what I mean.

The comedian also explained that it was his fiancé, Aussie swimming darling and Olympian Emily Seebohm, who gave him the push he needed to give the platform a whirl.

In what I think is truly a modern-day love story, the pair first met while they were contestants on Channel Ten’s reality show The Challenge.

“Look, a lot of people go and do the reality TV thingo and they get an OnlyFans. I’ve put it off for about four years and I think it’s because I didn’t have a good woman behind me saying ‘You can do it!'” he said.

“I just said to her, ‘There’s stupid money in it, you’d be stupid not to’. She said ‘Bloody oath, you should do it.'”

So, he made an account, referring to himself on the platform as “just an Aussie bloke with a big willy.”

Honestly, if my partner told me he wanted to whip out his dick on camera for money I’d be stoked. It’s cozzie livs, babes, every dollar counts towards a shitty little apartment deposit, doesn’t it?

Although many OnlyFans creators get their partners to help them out, Ryan says that Emily won’t be making a guest appearance on the site.

“The thing with Emily is, Emily is actually respected. I never was,” he laughed.

“There will be no collaborations. It’s just me, my willy, and whatever I’m doing with my willy that day.”

Nothing gets me randier than a grown man referring to his dick as a ‘willy’. That was a joke. It gives me ick. I’m as dry as sandpaper.

It hasn’t been entirely smooth sailing for the creator. On Monday, he revealed to Yahoo Lifestyle that all of his content was illegally published on an online porn forum just a week after joining the platform.

“Yeah, I think it’s a bit crap. They’ve put every single thing on there. But what can you do?”

Thankfully, despite the leak, Ryan sounds like he’s in high spirits.

If you’re a horn dog who wants to subscribe to Ryan’s OnlyFans, the link is in his Insta bio.