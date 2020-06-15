Russell Brand & Toadie Rebecchi are set to have a run in on Neighbours tonight. And just like that, my libido is back and thriving. (More so for Toadie, but let’s save that for another time.)

In the unlikeliest of duos, Toadie bumps into the Get Him to the Greek thespian as they both stop by ye ol’ Harold’s for a dose of caffeine.

Brand is set to play a character by the name of *checks notes* Russell Brand, in a cameo I’m sure will be worthy of a Logie (silver, at least).

I’ve taken the initiative to screenshot the duo together, so you can print it on A0 paper, stick it on your ceiling and gaze longingly at two of the finest specimens in humanity. (More so Toadie, but, one again, let’s also save that for another time).

Anywhomst, if you’re keen to gaze longingly at one of the horniest partnerships in Australian television history, flick over to 10 Peach at 6.30PM.

Side note: if you haven’t checked out Neighbours in a while, we revisited the show in iso and discussed the batshit plots.

Other side note: here’s a deep-dive investigation into whether Toadie is cursed.