Gather ’round queens, there’s an artist building a RuPaul’s Drag Race tarot deck and this is honestly all my loves mixed into one.

Mexican artist Juanjo Cristiani, aka @enjoy.mycake, has been slowly revealing their tarot cards since July 16, with the intent to sell the deck once this is all over.

That might be a little far from now though, as the artworks have only covered 29 of the 78 tarot cards out there, with many more to come.

For those of you who dabble in the arts, you might love to see that cards like Judgement have been transformed into RuPaul, while cards like The Fool have been turned into fan-favourite Katya.

Not only do the posts showcase the original cards that the new art is based on, but they also highlight the exact moment from the reality TV show that the design is inspired by.

For example, The Fool has taken inspiration from Katya’s shark runway, which was an absolute treat then, and looks amazing when turned into tarot art.

Honestly, I just can’t wait until I can get my little mitts on the finished product.

The artwork has even been shared by Logo TV, the RuPaul’s Drag Race showrunners themselves. You know that once you’ve got the official seal of approval, you’ve done something amazing.