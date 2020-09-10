Gather ’round queens, there’s an artist building a RuPaul’s Drag Race tarot deck and this is honestly all my loves mixed into one.
Mexican artist Juanjo Cristiani, aka @enjoy.mycake, has been slowly revealing their tarot cards since July 16, with the intent to sell the deck once this is all over.
That might be a little far from now though, as the artworks have only covered 29 of the 78 tarot cards out there, with many more to come.
For those of you who dabble in the arts, you might love to see that cards like Judgement have been transformed into RuPaul, while cards like The Fool have been turned into fan-favourite Katya.
View this post on Instagram
????FORTUNE QUEENS???? ????XX: JUDGEMENT???? (Juicio) In tarot, Judgment represents inner calling, absolution, rebirth and of course, judgement. ???????????????????????????????????????????????? For this card I decided to portray my favorite lipsync EVER! Starring miss @alyssaedwards_1 and @tatiannagram I think the best choice was made that day since both queens gave it all!???? . . . All the rights in the video to LogoTV, World of Wonder, VH1 . . . #gay #lgbtq #dragrace #dragqueen #drag #allstars #queen #queer #queerillustration #dragracefanart #werqtheworld #rupaulsdragrace #rpdr #tarot #justice #queertarot #gaywitch #gaytarot #tarotcommunity #tarotreading #tarotdeck #tarotcards #juanjocristiani #enjoymycake #tarotreadersofinstagram #tarotonline #digitalart #tatianna #alyssaedwards #judgement
Not only do the posts showcase the original cards that the new art is based on, but they also highlight the exact moment from the reality TV show that the design is inspired by.
For example, The Fool has taken inspiration from Katya’s shark runway, which was an absolute treat then, and looks amazing when turned into tarot art.
View this post on Instagram
????FORTUNE QUEENS???? ????0: THE FOOL (EL LOCO)???? Empecé un nuevo proyecto que consiste en ilustrar las 22 cartas de Tarot utilizando a reinas de #DragRace. Empecé con una de mis reinas favoritas, cause she's always fooling around! @katya_zamo ???? ???????????????????????????????????????????? El Loco, está asociado con el cuánto y con la dualidad tiempo/espacio. Según el Tarot, El Loco es un joven que combina sabiduría e insensatez, hace las cosas al tuntún pero, curiosamente, están bien hechas y es normal que sean así. ???????????????????????????????????????????? Si entiendes todas las referencias en la carta, por favor, seamos mejores amigos.
Honestly, I just can’t wait until I can get my little mitts on the finished product.
The artwork has even been shared by Logo TV, the RuPaul’s Drag Race showrunners themselves. You know that once you’ve got the official seal of approval, you’ve done something amazing.
View this post on Instagram
✨Because tarot reading is what? Fundamental! Mexican artist Juanjo Cristiani is giving @rupaulsdragrace queens a tarot transformation in a new series of illustrations based on the iconic deck of mystical cards. ???????? Go to our link in bio for our chat with them and to snatch these cards feat. @theonlyalaska5000, @crystalmethyd, @katya_zamo, @trixiemattel, @sheacoulee, @bobthedragqueen, and more! (????: @enjoy.mycake)