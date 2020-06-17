What I’ve always loved about RuPaul’s Drag Race is the way the show tracks down incredible drag queens, fosters and promotes their talent, then sends them off into the world to slay.
As such, there are scores of ex RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants who are making ‘yuge bank from their continued success after the show.
The fabulous researchers at SlotsUp.com have crunched the numbers to rank 149 drag superstars based on their estimated Instagram earnings, and here are RuPaul’s Richest Queens, according to Instagram.
1. Bianca Del Rio: $7,378 per Instagram Post
2. Trixie Mattel: $7,055 per post
3. Adore Delano: $6,909 per post
4. Katya Zamolodchikova: $6,550 per post
5. Kim Chi: $6,355 per post
6. Violet Chachki: $6,040 per post
View this post on Instagram
#ad21+ I am beyond thrilled to celebrate the victory today with the Supreme Court ruling that gay and trans people are protected under the civil rights act of 1964, meaning we cannot be discriminated against in the workplace due to gender identity or sexual orientation! This is great news, however, we must continue to elevate our voices around equality as there’s still much work to do. Pride is most powerful when it’s intersectional. It’s crucial to remember that gay liberation was started by the most marginalized of the queer community, Trans women of color. I’m happy @skyyvodka stands with us on the right side of history #SkyyVodka #wearethepride
7. Alyssa Edwards: $5,876 per post
8. Sasha Velour: $5,841 per post
View this post on Instagram
???????????? DIGITAL DRAG ???????? Behind the look: This makeup is entirely projection! I drew out the official “Smoke & Mirrors” makeup on the computer and mapped it on the face using a hand mirror (just like I used to have to do in the early days of @night.gowns!). It was a very blinding experiment…good thing I’m existentially attracted to bright lights!
9. Alaska: $5,801 per post
10. Aquaria: $5,474 per post
View this post on Instagram
????⚔️ battle for your life ⚔️???? ⛓???????? these past few weeks have truly been a whirlwind for more reasons than you could imagine and it’s been impossible to focus on anything besides this second civil rights movement we are currently living. I’m grateful for your understanding of my hiatus and wanted to share this image I’ve been sitting on since May with you all. I shot this right before DJing a virtual party-turned-fundraiser for Black Lives Matter, and @tysunderland and I are SO appreciative of everyone’s generous donations throughout the evening. It felt odd trying to lift the mood that night, however getting to make up for lost time by protesting endlessly for these past weeks has been more than motivating. The fight is nowhere near over and we mustn’t stop battling for all Black Lives until they truly matter. Although I’ve felt it imperative to make major shifts in my work and messages, I’m hopeful that our efforts will not be in vain. Despite not feeling a need to create, I hope I can occasionally find a few moments to allow myself to be a bit selfish and share my art for you all during this historic Pride month. ⚙️ wearing @hauslabs @garosparo @bitchfist_ @austin.james.smith @uhmmwhat ???? inspired by @ladygaga Chromatica fashion, directed by @nicolaformichetti and @marta.del.rio
The first season of Canada’s Drag Race graces Stan with its holy presence from July 3.
Catch the sick trailer below: