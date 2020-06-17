Thanks for signing up!

What I’ve always loved about RuPaul’s Drag Race is the way the show tracks down incredible drag queens, fosters and promotes their talent, then sends them off into the world to slay.

As such, there are scores of ex RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants who are making ‘yuge bank from their continued success after the show.

The fabulous researchers at SlotsUp.com have crunched the numbers to rank 149 drag superstars based on their estimated Instagram earnings, and here are RuPaul’s Richest Queens, according to Instagram.

1. Bianca Del Rio: $7,378 per Instagram Post

2. Trixie Mattel: $7,055 per post

3. Adore Delano: $6,909 per post

4. Katya Zamolodchikova: $6,550 per post

5. Kim Chi: $6,355 per post

6. Violet Chachki: $6,040 per post

7. Alyssa Edwards: $5,876 per post

8. Sasha Velour: $5,841 per post

9. Alaska: $5,801 per post

10. Aquaria: $5,474 per post

The first season of Canada’s Drag Race graces Stan with its holy presence from July 3.

Catch the sick trailer below: