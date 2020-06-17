What I’ve always loved about RuPaul’s Drag Race is the way the show tracks down incredible drag queens, fosters and promotes their talent, then sends them off into the world to slay.

As such, there are scores of ex RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants who are making ‘yuge bank from their continued success after the show.

The fabulous researchers at SlotsUp.com have crunched the numbers to rank 149 drag superstars based on their estimated Instagram earnings, and here are RuPaul’s Richest Queens, according to Instagram.

1. Bianca Del Rio: $7,378 per Instagram Post

2. Trixie Mattel: $7,055 per post

3. Adore Delano: $6,909 per post

4. Katya Zamolodchikova: $6,550 per post

5. Kim Chi: $6,355 per post

6. Violet Chachki: $6,040 per post

7. Alyssa Edwards: $5,876 per post

8. Sasha Velour: $5,841 per post

9. Alaska: $5,801 per post

10. Aquaria: $5,474 per post

????⚔️ battle for your life ⚔️???? ⛓???????? these past few weeks have truly been a whirlwind for more reasons than you could imagine and it’s been impossible to focus on anything besides this second civil rights movement we are currently living. I’m grateful for your understanding of my hiatus and wanted to share this image I’ve been sitting on since May with you all. I shot this right before DJing a virtual party-turned-fundraiser for Black Lives Matter, and @tysunderland and I are SO appreciative of everyone’s generous donations throughout the evening. It felt odd trying to lift the mood that night, however getting to make up for lost time by protesting endlessly for these past weeks has been more than motivating. The fight is nowhere near over and we mustn’t stop battling for all Black Lives until they truly matter. Although I’ve felt it imperative to make major shifts in my work and messages, I’m hopeful that our efforts will not be in vain. Despite not feeling a need to create, I hope I can occasionally find a few moments to allow myself to be a bit selfish and share my art for you all during this historic Pride month. ⚙️ wearing @hauslabs @garosparo @bitchfist_ @austin.james.smith @uhmmwhat ???? inspired by @ladygaga Chromatica fashion, directed by @nicolaformichetti and @marta.del.rio

