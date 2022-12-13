Even more RuPaul’s Drag Race spinoff series have been locked in for next year, in the off chance your Ru-niverse didn’t quite feel complete. Alongside the 15th (!!!) season of the original US show, Mama Ru has announced three new international versions and, finally, a global All Stars competition. Are we not fed enough yet?

Per Variety, the expansion of the Drag Race extended universe is set to launch its first run at a Global All Stars edition, which will see fan favourite queens from all around the world battling it out to snatch the international crown.

It’s not known whether this new format will replace the current Vs The World series, which has run for two seasons and sees the host country’s queens up against tough competition from international stars.

I’m just over here hoping that a fully global version of Drag Race All Stars will mean the Down Under queens will get more representation on the world stage. Bless Anita Wiglet for her outrageous efforts in the latest season of Canada Vs The World but we deserve more, mama.

READ MORE A Drag Race UK Fave Shared How Much It Cost Her To Pull Together Her Big Looks For The Show

Three new international versions of the award-winning drag reality show have also been greenlit for production next year. Drag communities in Brazil, Germany and Mexico will have the opportunity to show off their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent in the latest additions to the extensive Drag Race calendar.

Secret Celebrity Drag Race has also been given the go-ahead for a third season, so mentally and spiritually prepare yourselves to see a bunch of celebs in full drag once again.

The original US version of the series is returning for its 15th season at the start of next year, which is an unreal innings. The next crop of competitive queens will do battle in the werkroom from January 6, leaving us little time to tighten our tucks — literal and metaphorical — after the silly season.

I want my MTV! 💿



We’re revving our engines for the BIGGEST season of #DragRace yet – premieres FRIDAY JAN 6 at 8/7c on its new home @MTV ⭐️🏁 pic.twitter.com/j9bzGFXtIh — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) December 12, 2022

Every ep of RuPaul’s Drag Race is currently streaming on Stan, if you’re up for a bit of a holiday re-watch or desperately need to catch up before the new seasons land. Keep the engine running and give us an amen up in here, gawd knows we need it.