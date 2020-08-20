RuPaul’s Drag Race star Chi Chi DeVayne has died at 34, Entertainment Weekly reports.

DeVayne’s death comes after she was recently hospitalszed. Her cause of death is not immediately clear at this time.

Earlier this month, DeVayne, né Zavion Davenport, asked her fans on Instagram to “keep me in your prayers” following her hospitalisation, EW reported. In July, DeVayne was hospitalised with high blood pressure and suspected kidney failure, but she was later discharged, according to the outlet.

A week ago, fans began to flood the comments section of DeVayne’s Instagram, saying the star was “battling pneumonia right now.”

DeVayne, who was from Shreveport, Louisiana, competed in both season 8 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and season 3 of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars.

Since news of her death broke, DeVayne’s fellow Drag Race stars have paid tribute to her on social media:

An angel! Can’t believe this ????

