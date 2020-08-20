RuPaul’s Drag Race star Chi Chi DeVayne has died at 34, Entertainment Weekly reports.

DeVayne’s death comes after she was recently hospitalszed. Her cause of death is not immediately clear at this time.

Earlier this month, DeVayne, né Zavion Davenport, asked her fans on Instagram to “keep me in your prayers” following her hospitalisation, EW reported. In July, DeVayne was hospitalised with high blood pressure and suspected kidney failure, but she was later discharged, according to the outlet.

A week ago, fans began to flood the comments section of DeVayne’s Instagram, saying the star was “battling pneumonia right now.” DeVayne, who was from Shreveport, Louisiana, competed in both season 8 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and season 3 of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars.

Since news of her death broke, DeVayne’s fellow Drag Race stars have paid tribute to her on social media:

I am incredibly shocked and saddened to hear of the loss of Chi Chi Devayne. What a ray of light and beautiful soul we just lost. Rest in so much power beautiful. You will be missed forever. pic.twitter.com/Gp2Fu14Fly — Scarlett BoBo (@ItsScarlettBobo) August 20, 2020

The world has lost a true queen, with a true heart. Rest In Peace #ChiChidevayne — Scarlet Envy (@ScarletEnvyNYC) August 20, 2020

I’m literally so devastated and sick to my stomach. Wake me up when it’s all over ???? — Shea Couleé (@SheaCoulee) August 20, 2020

RIP to the beautiful #ChiChiDeVayne may your spirit soar as high as it did on earth. Heartbreaking news. ❤️???????? pic.twitter.com/Uvbf6yUhHf — Miles Davis Moody (@MilesDavisMoody) August 20, 2020

Chi Chi DeVayne you’ll be missed ???????? pic.twitter.com/a8SLWqWLlg — Ira Madison III (@ira) August 20, 2020