The much-hyped, eagerly-anticipated twist for Rupaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 has finally been revealed, subsequently blessing our mugs with a well-overdue shake up to the entire All Stars lip sync and elimination processes.

According to the show’s release, the winner of each week’s challenge will now lip sync for their legacy against a ‘lip sync assassin’ from a past season. If the contestant wins, they’ll pocket a handy $10k and have the power to eliminate one of the bottom queens. However, if the contestant loses to the lip sync assassin, a secret ballot will be conducted among the cast members, with the majority vote deciding which bottom queen should be eliminated. As for the $10k, it’ll roll on over to the next week.

Holy shit. It’s like gay Survivor, and I’m not mad about it.

Check out the official All Stars 5 trailer below, which promises a whole stack o’ spicy drama (hello Derrick Barry saying “pig in a wig”) and a star-studded line-up of judges, including the likes of Bebe Rexha, Madison Beer and Ricky Martin (who ages like the finest of sexiest wines, I swear).

Feast your deserved eyes on the All Stars 5 cast announcement here.

Start your bloody engines, kids.