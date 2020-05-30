Season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race has officially come to an end with a glorious quarantine finale and fans have some FEELINGS they need to get out. WARNING: This story contains spoilers for the RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 finale.

After a controversial and truly unprecedented season amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Jaida Essence Hall has officially been crowned the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12.

Tonight’s quarantine finale saw the top three queens compete in a series of lip-sync challenges from the comfort of their own home.

The first challenge saw the queens lip-sync one of Ru’s own songs. There was no drama or dance, they basically just sat in front of a camera and lip-synced their little hearts out. Boring.

But to make up for that yawn-inducing challenge, they also took turns performing to songs of their own choosing, thus proving that all three have truly *chef’s kiss* taste in music.

Gigi Goode transformed her home into the set of A-ha’s Take On Me video, which was a truly iconic experience for all of us watching along at home. Jaida showed off her incredible moves to Ciara’s certified bop Get Up, and Crystal Methyd turned herself into not one, but TWO birds to perform Nelly Furtado’s I’m Like A Bird.

We truly love to see it.

But the real tea from tonight’s finale is the fact that the most well-known drag queen of our time, RuPaul, wore a fucking MASK.

On this Day in history, RuPaul was officially banned from critiquing drag ever again. #WhattheFrack pic.twitter.com/BAQog7jFE3 — Sammy (@sammystritch) May 30, 2020

Seriously. What is this Hamburglar-looking bullshit?!

anyone saying rupaul is not in drag is just not educated,,, this is called hamburglar chic????????????#dragrace pic.twitter.com/TiqHu9sS4r — Lizzie Karpen (@LizzieKarpen) May 30, 2020

Okay, maybe he isn’t cosplaying as the Hamburglar. But you can’t tell me this isn’t a recycled Zorro costume from Halloween 2004.

Perhaps this is the moment RuPaul rebrands as Heidi Behind Mask.

Rupaul's new drag name should be Heidi Behind Mask #RuPaulsDragRace pic.twitter.com/cdXX9i8odc — Bonnie Q (@ilovebonnieq) May 30, 2020

Fans are scared, confused and full of questions. For starters, why? And as a follow up, how do we make it stop?

If I told you RuPaul is hosting a tv show in a glitter Mexican wrestler mask inside a giant cartoon eye would you even know how to react because I don't and I'm looking for advice #DragRace #RupaulsDragRaceSeason12 #RuPaulsDragRace — Ladypug (@anatlasofclouds) May 30, 2020

WHY IS RUPAUL WEARING A MASK ON THE REUNION EPISODE MA IM SCARED. — ching ???? (@havenjsh) May 23, 2020

They’re also wondering if this is a sign that RuPaul can’t actually do hair or makeup. Honestly, if I had known we could just cosplay as the Hamburglar instead of doing makeup, I would’ve given up on winged eyeliner years ago.

nothing funnier than rupaul wearing a mask because he cant do his own makeup — Jaidore (@jaiidore) May 30, 2020

the way that rupaul is wearing a face mask because he literally doesn’t know how to do makeup lmao — Nick ☔️⚔️ (@unfollowbrands) May 30, 2020

And with that, RuPaul’s Drag Race is over for another season.