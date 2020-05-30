Season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race has officially come to an end with a glorious quarantine finale and fans have some FEELINGS they need to get out. WARNING: This story contains spoilers for the RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 finale. 

After a controversial and truly unprecedented season amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Jaida Essence Hall has officially been crowned the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12.

Tonight’s quarantine finale saw the top three queens compete in a series of lip-sync challenges from the comfort of their own home.

The first challenge saw the queens lip-sync one of Ru’s own songs. There was no drama or dance, they basically just sat in front of a camera and lip-synced their little hearts out. Boring.

But to make up for that yawn-inducing challenge, they also took turns performing to songs of their own choosing, thus proving that all three have truly *chef’s kiss* taste in music.

Gigi Goode transformed her home into the set of A-ha’s Take On Me video, which was a truly iconic experience for all of us watching along at home. Jaida showed off her incredible moves to Ciara’s certified bop Get Up, and Crystal Methyd turned herself into not one, but TWO birds to perform Nelly Furtado’s I’m Like A Bird. 

rupaul finale
Ok but how the fuck did this not win?

We truly love to see it.

But the real tea from tonight’s finale is the fact that the most well-known drag queen of our time, RuPaul, wore a fucking MASK.

Seriously. What is this Hamburglar-looking bullshit?!

Okay, maybe he isn’t cosplaying as the Hamburglar. But you can’t tell me this isn’t a recycled Zorro costume from Halloween 2004.

Perhaps this is the moment RuPaul rebrands as Heidi Behind Mask.

Fans are scared, confused and full of questions. For starters, why? And as a follow up, how do we make it stop?

They’re also wondering if this is a sign that RuPaul can’t actually do hair or makeup. Honestly, if I had known we could just cosplay as the Hamburglar instead of doing makeup, I would’ve given up on winged eyeliner years ago.

And with that, RuPaul’s Drag Race is over for another season.

READ MORE
Today's Most Otherworldly, Extra Chromatica Tweets That Made Me Projectile Rosé From My Mouth
READ MORE
'RuPaul's Drag Race' Ruveals The Biggest Twist In Years For 'All Stars 5' & We're Gagged
Image: RuPauls Drag Race - Season 12