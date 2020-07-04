RuPaul has promptly yeeted himself off all social media with zero explanation and uhhhh, what does this mean?!

Earlier this week, fans realised that the Drag Race icon deleted all his Instagram photos and deleted his Twitter account, seemingly for no reason.

rupaul’s inner saboteur deactivated his social medias — ????douglas???? (@_douglasjardim) July 3, 2020

The 59-year-old – full name RuPaul Andre Charles – has been pretty absent on social media for the last few months, leaving fans to question what the hell is going on.

For starters, fans wanted to know if Mama Ru is okay.

rupaul deactivated her twitter and deleted all her instagram post…… just throw 2020 away i really really do not want it , MAMA RU ARE U OK???? — ashleigh???????????? (@slimeydrag0n) July 4, 2020

Or if this is some sort of hint that he’s retiring.

rupaul deactivated his social media?? could he be retiring?? ugh can’t wait for daya betty’s drag race!! — mara (@methydsessence) July 3, 2020

Perhaps Mama Ru is scared of the cancel culture that has ravaged the internet lately, following the calling out of Shane Dawson, Jeffree Starr and countless other celebrities recently.

RuPaul heard about those cancellations the kids are doing and deactivated his Twitter lmfao — Brendan ????️‍???? Justice for Atatiana Jefferson (@BrendanRouth) July 3, 2020

Alternatively, this could be a sign that RuPaul is working on Season 13 of Drag Race.

Rupaul gone from social media. She’s on Season 13 confirmed — Gabriel (@gayandsweaty) July 2, 2020

Or maybe, just maybe, Ru just needs a breath of fresh air amidst all the chaos we’ve dealt with in 2020 so far? Honestly, we could all handle a bit of a break right now.

After seeing RuPaul deleted her Twitter, I couldn’t help but wonder: was it time I logged off to get some fresh air as well? pic.twitter.com/ATAauCeX1u — grant ???????? (@urdadssidepiece) July 2, 2020

It’s important to note that RuPaul deleted his social media the same day that Canada’s Drag Race first aired, which could be a sign that there’s some sort of ~drama~ a-brewin’. However, RuPaul has basically been completely inactive for the past three months now, so there’s also a possibility that this has nothing to do with scorching hot tea.

RuPaul will only be available on iTunes. — Kelly Mantle (@thekellymantle) July 2, 2020

Who knows why Mama Ru decided to smokebomb out of social media, but here’s hoping this is just a sign that Season 13 is on its way sooner than we expected.