RuPaul has promptly yeeted himself off all social media with zero explanation and uhhhh, what does this mean?!

Earlier this week, fans realised that the Drag Race icon deleted all his Instagram photos and deleted his Twitter account, seemingly for no reason.

The 59-year-old – full name RuPaul Andre Charles – has been pretty absent on social media for the last few months, leaving fans to question what the hell is going on.

For starters, fans wanted to know if Mama Ru is okay.

Or if this is some sort of hint that he’s retiring.

Perhaps Mama Ru is scared of the cancel culture that has ravaged the internet lately, following the calling out of Shane Dawson, Jeffree Starr and countless other celebrities recently.

Alternatively, this could be a sign that RuPaul is working on Season 13 of Drag Race.

Or maybe, just maybe, Ru just needs a breath of fresh air amidst all the chaos we’ve dealt with in 2020 so far? Honestly, we could all handle a bit of a break right now.

It’s important to note that RuPaul deleted his social media the same day that Canada’s Drag Race first aired, which could be a sign that there’s some sort of ~drama~ a-brewin’. However, RuPaul has basically been completely inactive for the past three months now, so there’s also a possibility that this has nothing to do with scorching hot tea.

Who knows why Mama Ru decided to smokebomb out of social media, but here’s hoping this is just a sign that Season 13 is on its way sooner than we expected.

