There’s a bit of a rumour getting about that Zac Efron will appear on The Masked Singer Australia this year. And look, as much as I would loooooovee to see this, I just don’t see it happening. Unless, that’s the appeal. Nah, surely not.

I don’t exactly know how the rumour started, I think it’s literally because he’s over in Byron Bay at the moment. Also, he can sing.

Guys I'm not dealing with the rumours @ZacEfron is on @maskedsinger_au I'M NOT DEALING OK PLZ HELP — Georgia Love (@GeorgieALove) August 4, 2020

Efron landed in the country right before the world went to shit, so I guess he decided to spend lockdown here.

Last month, while discussing the rumour on Hit’s 101.9 with Fifi, Fev & Byron, Fifi Box kept things real.

“I think someone of Zac Efron’s status, it’s a bit low status for him, I have to be really honest,” she said.

I mean, last year’s winner Cody Simpson was a pretty solid get. The rest of season 1’s cast included Gretel Kileen (Octopus), Rob Mills (Wolf), Gorgi Coghlan (Monster), Deni Hines (Unicorn), Paulini (Spider), Kate Ceberano (Lion), Adam Brand (Dragon), Darren McMullen (Prawn), Wendell Sailor (Rhino), Nikki Webster (Alien), and Brett Lee (Parrot).

I just think it’s all wishful, wishful thinking. I’ve been sussing the Masked Singer Instagram and Efron’s name keeps popping up as guesses, not because he particularly fits the clue but because he’s actually in the country right now. So people want to see him on the show.

For what it’s worth, Channel 10 has teased a “Hollywood star” as part of this year’s bunch of singers. Make of that what you will.

As for Efron, well he apparently wants to move to Australia. Mystery sources told the gossip mongers at TMZ that Efron plans on listing his home in Los Angeles so he can make the move to Byron Bay.

The source added that his rumoured move to Australia doesn’t mean he’s leaving Hollywood, he just wants a change of scenery.

During an episode of his Netflix travel series, Down to Earth, Efron actually said he’s “done” with living in Hollywood.

“It’s not a place conducive to living a long, happy, mentally-sound life,” he said. So look, maybe he is on the permanent move.

As for Masked Singer, it begins – with or without Efron – on August 10 on Channel 10.