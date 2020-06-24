The majority of TikTok is filled with bad lipsyncs and failed attempts at the “Savage” dance, yes, but if you look hard enough, you’ll stumble upon profiles that’ll have you leaning back on your chair, looking up at the sky and whispering ‘thank you’. Such is the case of Rowdy the skating dachshund – my only regret is that I didn’t stumble upon this skating queen sooner.

A couple days back, Twitter user @dgdtillidie shared some iconic footage of Rowdy skating down a flight of stairs, to the rapturous cheers of those around her. The post amassed over 4.4 million views, and subsequently welcomed in a whole new wave of Rowdy fans (myself included).

everyone deserves to see this pic.twitter.com/3N5QIIeiZl — peggy (@dgdtillidie) June 22, 2020

Rowdy, the 2 year old dachshund, is a racing doggo and one of the finest up-and-coming skaters in LA. The finesse she displays on the board is next-to-none. A true natural on a set of wheels.

Peep some of the footage from her TikTok – @rowdy_dachshund – below. You’ll be barking for more, I promise.

My favourite part about Rowdy is her nonchalant aura. She radiates effortless steeze on the board, so humble about her God-given abilities. Yeah, I skate, I can imagine Rowdy telling the crowd, So fuckin’ what? It is what it is.

In conclusion…

Somebody call a vet that dog is sick!! — Shane Peters (@Nyquilpop) June 22, 2020

We aren’t worthy, Rowdy.