The Charmed drama between the old cast and the new league has continued to boil over, with Rose McGowan stepping into the fray once more to clarify that her claims on how the reboot “sucks” were not at all based on race.

The whole fiasco started when Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan were laughing about the fact that the new reboot just isn’t as good, despite neither of them seeing it.

This then prompted a response from new Charmed cast member Sarah Jeffery, who claimed that this attack was based on the fact that the new cast is entirely filled with WOC. Combs then clapped back and so on and so forth, but now McGowan has a few spicy words to say.

READ MORE The Old Charmed Girls Are Beefing With The New Cast So Boil The Kettle Because Here's The Tea

“Dear Sarah Jeffery, I honestly had no idea who you were till you tweeted,” McGowan wrote on her Insta story. Sure she might be being genuine here, but the levels of shade are just through the roof.

“I have been too busy fighting monsters & fighting for a massive Cultural Reset to notice who’s in the reboot. Absolutely nothing to do with race, that’s quite a stretch you took. I’m beyond glad any WOC has a well-paying job. Hell yes to that. I’m sure you are a great actress.”

“My quibble (google it) is about execs & producers & WB network trading on years of my work & name in such a cynical and obvious way – a money grab to cash in on the Charmed name,” she says.

There is something about the addition of “google it” that is simply sending me.

“I do not care that they remade it, I have far bigger things I’m dealing with. I do not nor will I watch a show I disagree with on principle. There’s no soul or heart in something made purely for profit whilst refusing to elevate and innovate.

READ MORE Shannen Doherty Gives The Cauldron A Bit Of A Stir As The Old And New Charmed Casts Feud

“Reboots will always be the shadow, the originals will always be the sun. I wish you well.”

Ooh lordy, I need to lay down.

Jeffery’s mother has even jumped into the massive tiff between the old witches and the new, standing with the OG Charmed editor in defending the new league.

It’s very difficult to stay silent with all the nonsense swirling around in the Charmed universe, but as her Momma ???? I also stand behind @sarahjeffery. I thank you @mekishana for your very concise, eloquent & empathetic article. It’s very much appreciated ???????? https://t.co/LoFmzEOlQ0 — Momma T???????????????????????? (@teresajeffery) October 16, 2020

This surely cannot spell the end of this witch war. I’ll be here with my cauldron just waiting for more.