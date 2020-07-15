Early June, Rohit Roygre posted his first TikTok regarding an obsession with fizzy drink, subsequently outlining his plan to post daily videos in a bid to abstain from the stuff. (You can check out our initial yarn on the cyber king here.)

“Doctors have told me to stop immediately, but I haven’t been able to do so yet,” he’d said at the time. “So I’ve decided to use some help from TikTok.”

Since then, Rohit has amassed over 200k followers and rightfully earned himself an army of loyal fans, cheering him on day-by-day. His profile has since been touted by admirers (AKA me) as the most wholesome thing to exist on the app. We truly love to see his newfound fame.

For some context, here was his OG ‘Tok that kickstarted the whole fizzy drink-binning affair.

With this in mind, I’m pleased to report that our ‘CEO of no fizzy drinks’ has gone from strength-to-strength, celebrating one whole month without succumbing to his liquid vices.

“This is a big milestone for me, and the whole credit goes to you all,” he commented, “so thank you very much.”

He celebrated the feat by drinking a – wait for it – glass of water. (I’m now drinking a glass of my tears.)

At time of writing, he’s reached day 38 without the devil’s juice and showed absolutely no intentions of breaking his abstinence.

I think we can all agree that Rohit’s fizzy drink content has been one of the saving graces of 2020. A true king.