Robert Irwin has taken to Instagram to share the moment he fell victim to a snake bite while filming his family’s upcoming show, Crikey! It’s the Irwins.

Robert was releasing a rescued carpet python back into the wild when old mate turned around and gave the 16-year-old an unexpected nip to the noggin.

“Are you going to be grumpy or are you going to be nice?” he’d said, moments beforehand. “Aren’t they just the coolest? I love carpet pythons.”

In the nostalgic Instagram post, Robert used the opportunity to share footage of his late-father Steve enduring a similar fate.

“Wait for it,” the trooper captioned the footage. “After a snake rescue with this cheeky carpet python while filming for Crikey! It’s the Irwins it brought back fun memories of a very similar situation that happened decades before in one of the original crocodile hunter documentaries!”

“Maybe it was her way of saying ‘thanks’ for being rescued!”

The footage itself is bound to give you a whirlwind of butterflies in the tum, particularly if snakes (like myself) give you the heebie-jeebies. That being said, Steve’s “son of a gun” reaction will undoubtably fill you with patriotic pride – the Aussiest response to a snake bite imaginable. Check it out below.

Crikey! It’s the Irwins – Life in Lockdown, which follows the Irwin family as they attempt to keep Australia Zoo afloat amid the pandemic, hits Oz screens August 1.