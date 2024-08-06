Robert Irwin Is The Youngest 2024 Nominee For The Gold Logie — And It’s Time Gen Z Won

Robert Irwin may not be an actor but winning a Gold Logie was the award he was literally born for.

The 20-year-old legacy — or nepo baby, depending on how you want to slice it — was born into one of Australia’s most treasured television families: The Irwins, an animal-loving troupe of wildlife warriors led by brave crocodile hunter Steve Irwin and his equally fearless wife Terri.

Before Robert was born, the couple had a documentary series called The Crocodile Hunter which made the Irwins a household name. It followed Terri and Steve going about their wildlife conservation work, whilst also giving hungry audiences an insight into their unconventional family life. And, as a result, Robert’s birth was literally captured on camera and featured in an episode.

Bless up!!!! (Image: Australia Zoo)

Now, as Robert is up for the biggest honour in Aussie television, he can’t help but think about the moment he began his TV career — even if it’s a memory he can’t technically recall.

“I am incredibly moved and incredibly honoured,” Robert told PEDESTRIAN.TV.

“My entire life, since I was born, has been on camera. I mean, I was literally born on camera, my poor mum,” he laughed.

For Robert, his goal as a media personality has always been clear: continue on his father’s legacy to educate people around the world about wildlife and conservation. But he says that this nomination speaks to how he’s begun to lead his own path, something he’s incredibly proud of.

“This nomination is the first time I’ve really gotten to step in from continuing the legacy that my dad created to now creating my own legacy,” Robert explains.

“And a nomination like this just means the world. It’s what I’ve been doing for the last two decades is to try and share some positivity and to be recognised for that. It means a lot personally, but it means the most for my message and my mission, which drives everything I do.”

Usually, when a 20-year-old says they’ve been trying to do something for the last two decades, I’d straight up laugh in their sweet face. But in this case, I see his point. The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here host has literally been doing this television thing from the moment he emerged from the womb.

In the race for the TV WEEK Gold Logie, Robert is the youngest by at least 14 years (compared to fellow nominee Tony Armstrong, but 39 years compared to Larry Endmur) and is up against some stiff competition.

But his trickiest opponent by far is his I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here co-host Julia Morris. However, Robdog doesn’t see it that way.

“It is just the best. It’s awesome,” he says, like the least competitive man in the world.

“It’s so funny. This whole process, Julia and I just keep saying, ‘We don’t feel like it’s a competition’. It’s like we’ve just both won, and unfortunately, they don’t give out joint awards. So technically, it is a competition but we just could not be happier.”

Friends, co-hosts and Gold Logie competitors. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for TV WEEK)

Although the dynamic duo have only been co-hosting together for one I’m A Celeb season, they’ve known each other for yonks and for Robert, who is still getting used to this whole fame/heartthrob thing, it’s nice having a pal to go on this journey with.

“When you get nominated for something like this, it means a lot but it’s a pretty big and overwhelming thing. So to hit that head-on with one of your best mates, is really nice and makes me feel warm,” the wildlife warrior says.

“Julia is just such an authentic human being. She’s an honorary part of the Irwin family. We’ve adopted her now. It’s scary when her and my mum are in the same room. Holy moly, that is chaos. But, look, I just feel this entire group nominated are all incredible people at the top of their field. I’m just honoured to be part of it.”

Robert Irwin’s nomination for the Gold Logie is an interesting one. Yes, he may not have the same amount of experience as the other nominees. But the golden boy of the moment seems to be the perfect choice for boomers, Gen X, millennials and Gen Z alike.

He may not be the youngest nominee of all time — Kylie Minogue managed to cop a nom when she was 20 too — but his nomination is a clever move by the TV WEEK team and Channel 10 to appease the masses and bring the Logies into a new generation.

If anyone has a chance to help make that shift, I’m positive that Robert is the man for the job.

You can vote for Robert to win the TV WEEK Gold Logie HERE.