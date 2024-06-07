Robert Irwin Made A Video About Spiders But All People Could Hear Were His Insanely Jacked Arms

Robert Irwin has Aussies in a twist, and not because of his recent controversial ad for Twisties. Nay, this time it’s because his arms are fkn huge. Yoked. Swole. Practically meat pillows resting on his bones. And now we’re all here wondering, when did Australia’s prince become so jacked?

In a recent video shared to Instagram, Robert Irwin decided to warn his followers of the dangers of lifting weights. At first I thought the danger would be his massive muscles poking out my eyeballs with their size and strength, but no, instead it was the fact that huntsman spiders love to hide under barbells.

“Hi, this is Robert, and I’m going to show why you should always check under your weights before that next set,” he said in the video.

SIR… (Source: Instagram @robertirwinphotography).

The camera then zooms in on a massive huntsman, who seems unphased by Irwin’s bulging biceps brachii.

As someone with a deathly fear of spiders, I was somehow calm throughout the video. Perhaps it was the knowledge that Irwin’s arms were there to digitally protect me that comforted me.

“Good form, buddy,” he then says to the spider.

“Keep it up.”

Gonna be playing that on loop while I exercise just to have motivation to keep going.

How lucky that the spider got to meet Robert Irwin. (Source: Instagram @robertirwinphotography).

Immediately Aussies jumped into the comments to express their concern. Concern over why Robert Irwin wasn’t CARRYING them everywhere with his sturdy lifting sticks.

“When did Robert get so jacked?” wrote one commenter.

“I didn’t know Australia allowed open carry for guns,” wrote another.

“You have license for those guns Robert?” wrote a third.

One even shared a lovely story about a time a spider jumped on them during a workout.

“Had a spider fall from the ceiling directly into my face in the middle of a bench press,” they wrote.

“I remained calm though, I think the spider was just as freaked out as I was. But now I always make sure there are no creepy crawlers hovering above before I get on that weight bench.”

And now, thanks to Robert, everyone will be checking their weights for spiders. I will personally be checking my weights for Robert Irwin though. Just in case.