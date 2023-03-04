Warning: this article contains spoilers.

After seven long and gruelling seasons, everyone’s favourite love-hate show Riverdale is finally coming to an end and judging by the trailer it actually looks pretty fucken good.

The final season will take place in the 1950s with all your faves Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse), and Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) returning as teenagers in high school (again).

If you haven’t been following the last few seasons of Riverdale (because neither have I, to be fair) the last season ended with Cheryl (played by Madelaine Petsch) using her powers (??) to stop a comet from destroying Riverdale (???). But for whatever reason stopping the comet has sent them back to the year 1955. Go figure.

However, the twist is that none of the characters (except Jughead) know that they’ve gone back in time. So it’s up to Jughead to try and convince the others that something isn’t right, and they need to get back to the future as soon as possible.

Season seven feels like a reset back to season one, but with a difference. Veronica is still the outsider that comes in, but this time she’s a celebrity from Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Archie is more innocent and romantic – definitely different from the machoism of him in previous seasons (read: “epic highs and lows of high school football“).

“When we meet Archie here, he is a clean cut, 1950s teen. We describe him a little bit as a Richie Cunningham-type from Happy Days and he’s on his own journey. He’s a more innocent, romantic kind of character,” Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Entertainment Weekly.

The trailer looks WILD, but in a good way. There’s murder, magic powers and SEX – lot’s of it.

In fact, showrunner Aguirre-Sacasa said it’s “probably, weirdly, our most grounded season”.

Well thank god, because some of the plotlines of previous seasons have been truly chaos. If you aren’t familiar with the term ‘jumping the shark’ – it’s the point in a longrunning series where they seemingly run of ideas and the show changes quite significantly and startlingly. Riverdale is an expert at jumping the shark.

What started out as a tween drama turned into Cheryl joining a cult, Jughead faking his own death, Betty’s dad being a serial killer, Betty being an FBI agent, Cheryl gaining witch powers and a mysterious drug called Jingle Jangle being distributed to students via a striped paper straws.

According to Aguirre-Sacasa, this new season is more about “our characters finding their way in the constricting, dark realities of the 1950s, trying to discover themselves in a really repressive, conformist, homophobic, racist world.”

Honestly, I’m sold.

You can watch the final season of Riverdale, March 30 on Netflix Australia.