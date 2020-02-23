Someone, please hold me as I sob dramatically into an oversized milkshake from Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe, because Skeet Ulrich (who plays FP Jones) and Marisol Nichols (aka Hermione Lodge) are both leaving the Riverdale cast at the end of this season.

Skeet Ulrich, who you would know as Jughead Jones’ gang-leader-turned-town-sheriff dad, and Marisol Nichols, who played the matriarch of the eternally-shady Lodge family and Veronica’s mum, have both confirmed as leaving the show after the current fourth season finishes airing.

Both actors gave statements to TV Line, saying that they’ve loved their time on the show and working with the rest of the Riverdale cast – including breakout actors like KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, Camila Mendes and the return of Cole Sprouse to tv screens after six years.

Nichols has been a part of the show’s cast since its inception back in 2017, and said in her statement that she sees the rest of the cast as her family, which I can understand after sharing the grief of losing Luke Perry back in March of 2019.

“I had an incredible time bringing Hermione Lodge to life and working with my amazing cast, who became family,” she said in her statement.

“We had so many wonderful times together during the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. We really do have the best fans ever. I am looking forward to the next chapter and am excited about the future.”

As for Skeet, he’s been playing FP Jones since Jughead’s father was introduced into Riverdale in season two, and said that he’ll miss seeing all of the cast and people he’s become close friends with.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the friendships I’ve made on Riverdale, and I will miss seeing everyone on a daily basis,” he said in his statement.

“I’m proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind. But I’ve decided that it’s time for me to move on to explore other creative opportunities.”

There’s been no word on whether the characters of FP and Hermione will be retired from the show after the actors’ exit.

The final season that we’ll see Marisol Nichols and Skeet Ulrich playing their roles are currently airing, with the season finalé yet to have an air date.

Riverdale is currently streaming in Australia on Netflix, alongside its spinoff, The Chilling Tales Of Sabrina.