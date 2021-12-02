Rihanna has struck down rumours that she’s pregnant with A$AP Rocky‘s baby,

Rihanna responded to a fan named Jen who probed her about pregnancy rumours that have been circulating of late. Jen shared the DM publicly on her account, so everyone would bloody stop spreading the BS news.

Jen wrote to Rihanna, “Can I come to the baby shower sis!? True or not your babies are going to be beautiful. Sorry everyone’s up in your uterus right now.”

Rihanna responded, “Haaaaa! Stawwwp! You ain’t came to the first 10 baby showers! Y’all breed me every year dammit lol”

Jen captioned her post, “her uterus said ‘stay out of my damn business’. I spit my water out when she said ‘the first 10 baby showers’ regardless i’m happy for her either way she’s living life to the fullest! #riri #loveya.”

Rihanna previously opened up about her desire to someday be a mother. In a 2020 British Vogue interview, the singer said that in 10 years from now, she hoped to have multiple children. “Ten years? I’ll be 42! I’ll be ancient. I’ll have kids—three or four of ’em,” she said.

She added then that she’d do it even if she hadn’t found the right partner. “Hell, yeah, [I’d have kids on my own]. I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong…’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

But although she someday wants to have a bub, that day is not today. So calm your tits with the rumours!