Rihanna has said very little about her relationship with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel, because she doesn’t need to say anything, because she’s Rihanna, but there are reports this week that the couple have broken up after three years together.

A source told US Weekly about the split, and we don’t know much more at this stage. This is probably all we’ll hear of the breakup until such time as she deems it appropriate to talk more, but suffice to say, Rih’s back on the market.

The pair were first linked in June of 2017, although a source said they had been “hooking up” for a few months prior to that. They were then spotted partying together at 1-Oak nightclub after the 2018 Grammy Awards.

Rihanna and Jameel attended a Lakers game for her birthday in February of 2019, and thing were evidently serious enough that he met her family, dining with her mother and brother at a restaurant in Santa Monica last August.

She gave some rare insight into the relationship in a 2019 Interview magazine profile, saying that “of course” she was in love with him, but had no immediate plans to get married. “Only God knows that, girl,” she said of her future. “We plan and God laughs, right?”

Meanwhile, it’s been almost four years since the last Rihanna album, and while she keeps trolling fans about the possibility of new music, we’ve heard nothing yet.

All we know is that her ninth full-length is a reggae-inspired album that may feature a collaboration with Shakira, and will not include Shaggy.