Rihanna just dragged one of her fan accounts in the comments section of her latest Instagram post, because they had the audacity to believe that wearing sunscreen is seasonal. OOFT that’s gotta hurt.

Rihanna shared the pic to promote her new skin care range Fenty Skin, which includes a 2-in-1 sunscreen and moisturiser, because the queen knows a good base is the key to flawless makeup application.

“Just protecting my melanin while they try to eradicate it” Rihanna captioned the photo, and yes we do love an advertisement that doubles as a political statement.

However, one commenter made the rookie mistake of trying to undermine Riri’s wisdom by commenting “it’s winter now.” The AUDACITY.

Rihanna then clapped TF back with the comment “It’s the ignorance for me! You gon have wrinkles if you think that spf is seasonal! But continue.” Yikes, if Rihanna said “but continue” to me I’d just quietly pass away.

If Rihanna said “but continue” to me I would turn into dust on the spot pic.twitter.com/2Vz7CSSLyf — notagainben (@NotAgainBen) September 27, 2020

Others in the comment section agree stating “and that’s on WEARING SUNSCREEN ALL YEAR LONG.”

But honestly, she’s doing the lords work educating us on the benefits of wearing SPF. Even those with melanin skin like Riri and myself need to slather on the SPF. Yes, even in winter.

“Growing up on an island, you’re exposed to the sun every day. So you always thought that SPF was a tourist thing, and especially not for Black people,” Rihanna said in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment.

“I have learned the hard way, because over time the sun wasn’t that kind to my skin and my skin was not that resilient. So I started to have hyperpigmentation in certain areas.”

READ MORE We Asked A Sunscreen Expert How To Wear It Under Makeup Without Hating Life

The Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturiser Broad Spectrum SPF30, is perfect for darker skin tones because it blends beautifully into the skin and doesn’t leave that NASTY white caste all of us with darker skin are way too familiar with.

Remember, as as the godess herself says, “your skin foundation is the most important foundation boo.”