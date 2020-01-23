Earlier this week, umbrella-wielding goddess Rihanna called it quits with her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel after three years together.

By all reports, they’ve been going strong for a while now, they even spent time with her fam late last year, so why did they torch their relationship now?

According to a People source, things didn’t work out between the unlikely pair for a v. simple reason: “Their lives were too different,” the source revealed. “And it was hard to maintain a relationship.”

The ‘Diamonds’ singer and the Saudi businessman were first spotted together on holiday in Spain in June 2017, and have kept their relationship on the down-low since then.

In June 2019, they enjoyed a romantic vacation on the Amalfi Coast, and were photographed being all cuddly and smoochy during a lunch date at Lo Scoglio in Nerano, Italy, a province of Naples.

Last August, they were seen on an outing with Rihanna’s mama, Monica, and one of her brothers at Mason in Santa Monica.

Just days after being spotted on their Italian vacay, the singer-turned-beauty-boss opened up about her relationship with Jameel to her Ocean’s Eight costar Sarah Paulson in Interview magazine, telling the actress that “of course” she was in love.

And despite previously sparking engagement rumours when she wore a diamond ring on her left hand in December 2017, when Paulson asked if she was going to get married, Rihanna said, “Only God knows that, girl. We plan and God laughs, right?”

But it looks like some stuff went down since then that reminded them that their lives are too far apart.

Take a bow, bbs.