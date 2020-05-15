When I woke up this morning to a video of literal daddy Ricky Martin making out with husband Jwan Yosef on a hillside, I was more than happy to just accept it without any further context or explanation. It’s just the kind of content we need in these trying times, and you can go ahead and check it out below:

It turns out that Martin didn’t just decide to share this beautiful, horny gift with the world for no reason. In fact, the kiss was filmed as part of a music video for Residente‘s new song ‘Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe‘, or ‘Before the World Ends‘.

He captioned the video, which has racked up more than 4.5 million views: “Hermano, gracias por hacernos parte del mensaje. ¡Que hermosa letra!” In English, that translates to: “Brother, thank you for making us part of this message. Beautiful lyrics!”

Residente’s concept for ‘Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe’ was to create “the longest kiss chain around the world”, and Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef were among dozens of international couples to take part. Fellow celebrities Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas also filmed themselves making out.

Other big names to be featured in the video include actress Zoe Saldana and her husband Marco Perego, Bad Bunny and his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri, and Lionel Messi along with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo. Below you can see the video in full: