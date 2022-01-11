As a Real Housewives stan from way back, I find it hard to warm up to new renditions of the show since I’m so loyal to the OGs (RHOBH, RHONY, RHONJ, RHOA, RHOC, even The Real Housewives of Melbourne). But I must say, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has been a fabulous addition to the franchise.

But since we’re only on Season 2 of the Utah-based series, it should come as no surprise that our ladies aren’t making anywhere near what, say, the RHONY OGs made on their most recent (albeit dismal) season.

After bonkers babe Mary Cosby failed to show up to the Season 2 reunion, Tamra Tattles revealed that by bailing, she missed out on a whopping payday.

In doing so, the site also revealed how much The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast get paid per ep.

“Mary [Cosby] and the rest of the cast signed a five-year deal limiting their increases until it ends,” the outlet reports, claiming, “They made $2k per episode for season one. Then, they all got ‘thank you bonuses’ in the form of a renegotiated salary of $6,500 per episode for season 2 as opposed to a 10% increase.”

Although it’s been reported that Mary is donezo with RHOSLC, an insider has claimed that there’s incentive for her to return as she’s been offered a pay rise.

“They will receive increases for season three based on their contributions to the series. Expect Jen Shah and Meredith [Marks] to reach the $9-10k range and the others to get just 10%. The newbie will probably only get 10% also in order to keep production costs down,” an insider told Tamra Tattles.

“She did not show, and her attorney told Shed Media that she wants to receive her final paychecks ASAP, seemingly signaling the end to her participation on the series. People at both the network and production company (level) believe she is upset about a bad edit. So they are going to wire her $6,000 per episode to her and leave her be,” their source claimed.

Mary has vehemently denied the allegations surrounding her church, but she has yet to defend herself re: the Cameron rumours.

Meanwhile, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 2 reunion filming went ahead without Mary and it’s set to be in our hot little hands v. soon.

RHOSLC is currently streaming on Hayu, with new episodes dropping weekly.