Iso has been a rough time for some of our favourite power couples. We’ve had Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson call it quits, Too Hot To Handle’s Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey went their separate ways, and let’s not forget *that* explosive Red Table Talk from Will and Jada Pinkett Smith. But the silver lining to this otherwise grey, loveless cloud is that Australia’s favourite lovebirds Rhonda and Ketut are still together.

Reddit user u/kate9871 asked the question we’ve all been dying to know: are Rhonda and Ketut from the iconic AAMI insurance advertisement still together, or have they called it quits amid the coronavirus pandemic?

“Hi there so it’s 2020 and I just wanna know if Rhonda and Ketut are still together during covid?” the Facebook message asked.

Thankfully, we can all rest assured that the lovebirds are “still together and doing well”, according to the AAMI representative.

“Naturally, they’ve had to cancel some holiday plans but are using the time to relax at home.”

If you’re somehow unfamiliar with Rhonda (Mandy McElhinney) and Ketut (Kadek Mahardika), the couple rose to fame back in 2012 as part of AAMI’s safe driver insurance advertising campaign.

Their IRL counterparts have since gone their separate ways, with McElhinney going on to star in programmes like Paper Giants and Lovechild, while Mahardika works as an excavator driver and is happily married with children.

Although AAMI told Mumbrella in 2014 that the iconic couple would no longer appear in ads, their love story has outlived the campaign that brought them together.