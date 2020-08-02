Renee Barrett has taken to Instagram to express her sadness over the events of last night’s Bachelor In Paradise (head here to read our recap).

In a lengthy post, Renee wrote that she was “really sad” watching the episode back and that she does not “condone violent behaviour,” referring to that wild fight between Matt and Ciarran.

“My heart is really sad tonight,” she began. “It brought back all the memories of how difficult that night was and it was so hard to watch back. I do not condone violent behaviour but sometimes when you’re pushed and pushed by a group of alpha males, you eventually break.”

“In saying that, I am so glad to be in a relationship free of narcissism and free to move forward with my life,” she continued. “Please spare a thought for my beautiful girls who are having to watch themselves be lied to, manipulated by and likened to ‘carrots’ on national television. Sending all my love.”

Bachelor In Paradise continues tonight at 7:30pm on Ten.