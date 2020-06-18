Stan, the unrivalled home of Australian original productions, has announced the release of the Stan Original Film Relic on July 10, leading a series of brand new originals and theatrical releases to be announced over the coming weeks.

The Aussie horror flick was directed by Japanese-Australian director Natalie Erika James and led by an all female cast spanning three generations, Relic stars Emily Mortimer (Mary Poppins Returns, The Newsroom), Australian theatre legend Robyn Nevin (Upper Middle Bogan, The Matrix Franchise), and Bella Heathcote (Stan Original Series Bloom, Dark Shadows).

Have a go at the synopsis below:

A thrilling tale that serves as a deeply felt metaphor for the ravages of Alzheimer’s disease, Relic tells the story of Edna (Robyn Nevin), an elderly and widowed matriarch who goes missing, and her daughter Kay (Emily Mortimer) and granddaughter Sam (Bella Heathcote) who must travel to their remote family home in the Melbourne countryside to find her. Soon after her return, they start to discover a sinister presence haunting the house and taking control of Edna.

Relic premiered in the Midnight section at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and currently boasts a sick 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film was also programmed in the Midnighters section at SXSW.

Catch the trailer below and look out for the Stan Original Film when it lands on the platform on July 10.