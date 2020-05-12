A batshit Reddit post declaring a feud between a Waffle House chef, a persistent patron and incorrect egg orders has been doing the rounds online. Put simply, it’s a bloody delicious tale… A tale of two enemies and their consistent pursuit to fuck each other’s lives up.

Twitter user @JakeMHS shared screenshots of the story, in a post which has amassed over 27k likes in a matter of hours: “Folks, I cannot describe how important it is that you read this r/relationships post. It’s an absolute Hall of Famer.”

For the TL;DR version, a Reddit user’s boyfriend keeps returning to the same Waffle House store and getting in fist fights with one chef, because the chef continuously (and purposefully) fucks up his eggs.

It’s a masterful story of ego, persistence and rivalry. Oh, and thrown eggs. Check out the glorious yarn here, posted by u/ThrowRA_wafflehouse in r/relationship_advice:

My (29F) Boyfriend (29M) keeps getting into fights with a cook at Waffle House from relationship_advice

From the declaration “they’re like Peter and the giant chicken from Family Guy” to the user questioning whether this egg-based feud could be an ominous sign for their impending marriage… it’s just so beautifully written.

READ MORE Reddit Ponders The Most Hilarious Shit They’ve Seen In Porn

Although the story is unable to be confirmed, and could very well be a shitpost, I simply do not care – the internet has become entranced by this gloriously written piece, and rightfully so. I mean, how could you not love a story about a chef constantly scheming up ways to ruin one guy’s eggs, and that one guy returning to the same restaurant in a wild display of pride? Superb content.

In the words of user Gjerry1995, “if this is a shitpost then this is some quality shitposting… if not then jesus christ dude.”

“I don’t give a shit if it’s real or not,” user HollywoodHoedown added. “I’m thoroughly entertained.”

Same, HollywoodHoedown, same.

Netflix, you better jump on this pronto.

READ MORE Help: I've Become Obsessed With Reddit Finance Bros Shitposting Through The Crisis
Image: Getty Images / Beth Galton Inc