A batshit Reddit post declaring a feud between a Waffle House chef, a persistent patron and incorrect egg orders has been doing the rounds online. Put simply, it’s a bloody delicious tale… A tale of two enemies and their consistent pursuit to fuck each other’s lives up.
Twitter user @JakeMHS shared screenshots of the story, in a post which has amassed over 27k likes in a matter of hours: “Folks, I cannot describe how important it is that you read this r/relationships post. It’s an absolute Hall of Famer.”
For the TL;DR version, a Reddit user’s boyfriend keeps returning to the same Waffle House store and getting in fist fights with one chef, because the chef continuously (and purposefully) fucks up his eggs.
It’s a masterful story of ego, persistence and rivalry. Oh, and thrown eggs. Check out the glorious yarn here, posted by u/ThrowRA_wafflehouse in r/relationship_advice:
From the declaration “they’re like Peter and the giant chicken from Family Guy” to the user questioning whether this egg-based feud could be an ominous sign for their impending marriage… it’s just so beautifully written.
Although the story is unable to be confirmed, and could very well be a shitpost, I simply do not care – the internet has become entranced by this gloriously written piece, and rightfully so. I mean, how could you not love a story about a chef constantly scheming up ways to ruin one guy’s eggs, and that one guy returning to the same restaurant in a wild display of pride? Superb content.
In the words of user Gjerry1995, “if this is a shitpost then this is some quality shitposting… if not then jesus christ dude.”
“I don’t give a shit if it’s real or not,” user HollywoodHoedown added. “I’m thoroughly entertained.”
Same, HollywoodHoedown, same.
I love both the cook and the boyfriend in this story. I am both of them.
Netflix, you better jump on this pronto.