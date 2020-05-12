A batshit Reddit post declaring a feud between a Waffle House chef, a persistent patron and incorrect egg orders has been doing the rounds online. Put simply, it’s a bloody delicious tale… A tale of two enemies and their consistent pursuit to fuck each other’s lives up.

Twitter user @JakeMHS shared screenshots of the story, in a post which has amassed over 27k likes in a matter of hours: “Folks, I cannot describe how important it is that you read this r/relationships post. It’s an absolute Hall of Famer.”

For the TL;DR version, a Reddit user’s boyfriend keeps returning to the same Waffle House store and getting in fist fights with one chef, because the chef continuously (and purposefully) fucks up his eggs.

Folks, I cannot describe how important it is that you read this r/relationships post. It's an absolute Hall of Famer. My (29F) Boyfriend (29M) keeps getting into fights with a cook at Waffle House pic.twitter.com/w0J2mcsCjT — This Jake Are Sick (@JakeMHS) May 12, 2020